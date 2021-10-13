Fool’s School
When you’re studying companies as possible investments, finding one with little or no debt is definitely a good sign. But it’s not always bad for companies to carry debt. Some debt can be useful — and sometimes almost unavoidable — for businesses, just as it can be for individuals. To buy a home, for example, you’ll likely need to take on a mortgage. Car loans and student loans are useful, too — as long as the terms and interest rates are reasonable. But high-interest-rate debt (such as that from credit cards) is another matter, and can be hazardous to our financial security.fortmyers.floridaweekly.com
