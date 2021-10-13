CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My dumbest investment moves have been failing to buy shares of Apple and Microsoft in the 1980s and 1990s. I knew they had great potential. Shoulda, woulda, coulda …. The Fool Responds: You’re not alone — most of us regret moves we didn’t make as well as moves we did. It’s easy to look now at companies such as Apple and Microsoft — which recently had market values near $2.4 trillion (!) and $2.2 trillion, respectively — and slap your forehead in dismay that you didn’t buy shares decades ago.

Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
#Toys R Us#Investment
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a profitable move for decades. These companies are time-tested, highly-profitable key players in their respective industries. There are no shortage of successful investors, but few can hold a candle to billionaire Warren Buffett's track record. Since the Oracle of Omaha took over...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $106,000 in This Tech Stock

Some investors mistakenly equate dividend stocks with slow growth, but historical data refutes that idea. Between 1973 and 2020, dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500 actually outperformed the broader market, and those that raised their dividend regularly did even better. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is a perfect example. This semiconductor company...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
STOCKS
queensjewishlink.com

Investing In Israeli Innovation Is Investing In The Future.

Israel truly is the start-up nation of the world today. With over 8,300 active start-up companies and in excess of USD $107 billion generated in IPOs over the last decade, Israeli innovation is changing the world as we know it in almost every field imaginable. Founded in 2011, the Besadno...
MIDDLE EAST
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Sell Before They Implode in 2022

When AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces that it’s planning to accept Dogecoin as a payment method, it might seem odd to write about cryptos to sell. If you bear with me, I’ll try to do my best to make my case. It’s not as bearish as you think. The crypto market...
STOCKS
thevoiceoflakewood.com

The Greatest Investment

Mr. Ira Zlotowitz is the founder of Eastern Union, a real estate commercial mortgage brokerage firm, as well as the developer of eCALC, the Eastern Union app that helps investors value properties and underwrite transactions. Here, he draws on his extensive experience and expertise to share tips on creating a positive and productive office environment.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF's ticker symbol is a trading strategy: BTFD

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, one of a group of exchange-traded funds investing in bitcoin that are expected to launch imminently after receiving Securities and Exchange Commission approval, has a humorous ticker: BTFD. That acronym stands for, "buy the {expletive} dip," a trading strategy has typically been successful with respect to the cryptocurrency. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF will invest in bitcoin futures rather than the underlying cryptocurrency and has annual operating expenses of 0.95%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

The U.S. government is looking to spend trillions on infrastructure investments throughout the country. This economic activity could trickle down to companies in construction, electric vehicles, and paints. Caterpillar, ChargePoint Holdings, and Sherwin-Williams are industry leaders that investors should consider. The infrastructure in America -- our roads, bridges, wastewater systems,...
STOCKS

