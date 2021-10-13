Fatal Accident Involving Dump Truck Reported Near Isleton

Fatal Accident on State Route 160 Involves Pickup and Dump Truck. A fatal accident involving a pickup and a dump truck occurred in Sacramento County on October 9. The accident was reported around 5:19 p.m. along State Route 160, which is called River Road, west of Isleton in front of Delta Diamond Farm Event Center. The accident blocked the roadway, and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and emergency responders with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived at the scene to assess the situation.