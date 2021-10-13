CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Isleton, CA

Fatal Accident Involving Dump Truck Reported Near Isleton

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFatal Accident on State Route 160 Involves Pickup and Dump Truck. A fatal accident involving a pickup and a dump truck occurred in Sacramento County on October 9. The accident was reported around 5:19 p.m. along State Route 160, which is called River Road, west of Isleton in front of Delta Diamond Farm Event Center. The accident blocked the roadway, and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and emergency responders with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Isleton, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Accidents
Isleton, CA
Accidents
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Traffic
Isleton, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chp
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy