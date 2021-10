The program administration market has evolved greatly over the last decade, with hybrid and fronting carriers coming on board and providing an access point for reinsurers. In this episode, we chat with three experts on the increasing role of the insurance carrier, the hybrid fronting model, and technology in the PA space. Find out how these emerging trends impact the market moving forward and how retailers can use insurtech to enhance client relationships. Listen to valuable insights from Chris Lee, President of RPS Signature Programs, John Tatum, Head of U.S. Programs at AXIS Insurance, and Terry McCafferty, President and CEO of Falls Lake Insurance Company.

