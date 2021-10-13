Name That Company
I trace my roots back to 1906, when a teenager in Japan turned his family’s tailoring business into a specialty sock maker. After he added rubber soles to the socks in the 1920s, he began manufacturing tires, establishing me in 1931. I was making golf balls by 1935 and rubber hoses by 1937. I merged with Firestone in 1988. Today, based in Tokyo and with a U.S. division headquartered in Nashville, I’m a global giant in tires and rubber. I employ about 140,000 people and operate in more than 150 countries and territories. My brands include Primewell and Fuzion. Who am I? ¦fortmyers.floridaweekly.com
Comments / 0