Name That Company

Florida Weekly
 6 days ago

I trace my roots back to 1906, when a teenager in Japan turned his family’s tailoring business into a specialty sock maker. After he added rubber soles to the socks in the 1920s, he began manufacturing tires, establishing me in 1931. I was making golf balls by 1935 and rubber hoses by 1937. I merged with Firestone in 1988. Today, based in Tokyo and with a U.S. division headquartered in Nashville, I’m a global giant in tires and rubber. I employ about 140,000 people and operate in more than 150 countries and territories. My brands include Primewell and Fuzion. Who am I? ¦

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

beckershospitalreview.com

15 healthcare companies named to Forbes' best employers in the world

Fifteen healthcare companies were named to Forbes' 2021 list of the 750 best employers in the world. For its rankings, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 150,000 full-time and part-time employees from 58 countries. Survey respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend the company to their friends and family and evaluate other employers in their industry.
ECONOMY
Variety

Apple-Owned Artist-Services Company Platoon Names Dionte Goodlett Head of A&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Artist marketing veteran Dionte Goodlett has been tapped to lead A&R for Platoon, the artist-services company acquired by Apple in late 2018. Goodlett’s hire arrives on the heels of his departure from Apple Music earlier this year after spending seven years in artist relations with the company, and marks what he calls a full circle moment. “To be coming back to the Apple family in this new capacity feels really good,” says Goodlett, who was drawn to Platoon for its artist-friendly deal structures. “It’s really just about giving artists the flexibility to create the best product in the marketplace. If they...
BUSINESS
Phoenix Business Journal

Scottsdale regenerative biotech firm named Arizona Bioscience Company of the Year

BioLab Sciences Inc. has been named Bioscience Company of the Year by the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio), which cited the emerging Scottsdale firm’s leadership and innovations in regenerative therapies and wound care. The honor is part of the Arizona organization’s annual AZBio Awards, which were announced during Arizona Bioscience Week...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
bctv.org

Herbein + Company, Inc. Names Three to Firm Partnership

Herbein + Company, Inc. (Herbein), a leading Mid-Atlantic accounting and consulting firm, has announced the admission of Stacy A. Weller, CPA, David E. Peritz, and Kim A. Vandergrift, CPA to the firm partnership, effective October 1, 2021. Prior to their promotion, Weller and Peritz had been senior managers. Vandergrift joined...
BUSINESS
cnybj.com

The company building a chip fab near Utica changes name to Wolfspeed

Durham, North Carolina–based Cree Inc. — which is building its $1 billion Mohawk Valley Fab near Utica — has changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF). The renamed firm specializes in silicon-carbide technology and production. The Mohawk Valley Fab — which is under construction at the Marcy Nanocenter on...
UTICA, NY
hngn.com

LifeWave Named Again to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies

LifeWave, the San Diego-based health technology company, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for 2021. The Inc. 5000 list highlights the country's fastest growing privately held companies. In announcing LifeWave's inclusion on the list, Inc. noted the "brains, bravery, and optimism propelled these businesses to our annual fast-growth...
BUSINESS
lanereport.com

Two Louisville firms named to 2021 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned and Led Companies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville companies were recognized in the 14th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, released this week by the Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO), in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. The companies on this year’s 50 Fastest list span a range of industries, from consumer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pittsburgh Business Times

CivicScience reveals name of new company that's attracted $15M from investors

Rulo is the name of Pittsburgh-based CivicScience’s new media and advertising company. CivicScience revealed in August that it was launching a new venture and that it had raised $15 million to support the business which will deliver ethical, consumer-friendly advertising on the open web. CivicScience is a 13-year-old marketing intelligence company based in East Liberty that sells subscriptions to customers including Microsoft, McDonald’s, Target, Amazon and Bank of America for digital polling services.
PITTSBURGH, PA
businesspress.vegas

Panda Restaurant Group named No. 1 Top Workplaces Nevada, large company

The best place to work in Nevada among the largest companies in 2021 is Panda Restaurant Group. Doing business nationwide as Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, Panda Restaurant Group has 73 Nevada locations with about 900 employees in the category that recognizes companies of 500 or more workers. “We...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Brewbound.com

Amber Beverage Group Announces New Names for its Production Companies

In order to expand its footprint as a global producer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, Amber Beverage Group (ABG) continues renaming its companies by adding an extra recognition mark “Amber.” These changes will not affect business continuity, and a smooth transition period is planned between now and 1 May 2022.
DRINKS
FOX59

Amazon aims to hire 3,000 Hoosiers for seasonal jobs

Amazon plans to hire 3,000 Hoosiers as part of a national hiring push for seasonal workers. The company said the positions have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations. According to Amazon, many seasonal employees return each […]
INDIANA STATE
Reuters

Tesla quarter may hinge on China factory, supply chain costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Investors will be closely watching Tesla's quarterly results on Wednesday for indications of its performance in China, where the electric carmaker has posted robust sales in the face of negative publicity and a host of new domestic competitors. The company headed by billionaire entrepreneur...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ZoomInfo Named a Top-Two Workplace Among Large Companies in Oregon/Southwest Washington Region by The Oregonian

Rankings Based on Employee Surveys Regarding Workplace Culture, Pay and Benefits, and Leadership. ZoomInfo, a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, announced it has been named by The Oregonian as the No. 2 workplace among large companies in the Oregon/Southwest Washington region. Marketing Technology News: ZoomInfo Data...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Xiaomi Plans Mass Production Of EV In 1H Of 2024

Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) will mass-produce its cars in the first half of 2024, Reuters reports citing a company spokesperson. In March, Xiaomi earmarked $10 billion in a new electric car division over the next ten years. Xiaomi completed the business registration of its EV unit in late...
BUSINESS
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Acquires Major Stake in ‘Unorthodox’ Producer Real Film

Expanding on their already fruitful non-fiction partnership, ZDF Enterprises and Studio Hamburg Production Group have agreed to a closer working relationship in fiction production starting in January of next year, when ZDF Enterprises will acquire a 49% stake in Real Film Berlin, a Studio Hamburg subsidiary. The purchase is currently awaiting approval from German antitrust authorities. “I am pleased to now extend the excellent collaboration that already exists in the non-fictional area with the Studio Hamburg Production Group to the fictional genre,” said ZDFE president and CEO Fred Burcksen. “Real Film is a great addition to our investment portfolio in fiction...
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
FOXBusiness

Food prices will go up ‘tremendously’: Billionaire supermarket owner

Americans will see food costs rise "tremendously" in the coming weeks, according to billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis. Catsimatidis, who is the president of Gristedes and D'Agostino Foods, discussed his concerns about inflation and supply chain issues on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," and warned companies like Nabisco, Pepsi and Coke will begin to prioritize products and raise prices in order to get ahead.
BUSINESS

