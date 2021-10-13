Rio Linda Head-On Collision Results in Major Injuries
Head-On Collision Reported at Rio Linda Boulevard Intersection. A head-on collision in Rio Linda on October 7 caused major injuries in a two-vehicle crash. The accident happened just before 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Rio Linda and Marysville boulevards when a pickup and sedan collided. The vehicles blocked the intersection following the crash, and traffic in both directions had to be shut down, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers who investigated the crash.www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
