Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Sherman; Valley; Webster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov
