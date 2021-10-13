CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions are expected to persist through the night.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with highest amounts near and south of Wright. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 09:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Temperatures climbing into the mid 70s, southerly winds gusting 20 to 25 mph, and relative humidity ranging from 25 to 30 percent will combine to create elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon. These dry and breezy conditions may cause any fires to spread quickly. Please contact your local DNR before conducting any outdoor burning this afternoon.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Rain and Snow Arrives Late Tonight and Tuesday Across the Wind River Basin This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early Tuesday morning will change over to snow Tuesday morning. Snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely in the Lander Foothills and around Dubois. Accumulations in the central portion of the basin will range from a skiff to around 1 inch. * WHERE...Wind River Basin. * WHEN...Late tonight through Tuesday.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts in excess of 40 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 2 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green River Basin. * WHEN...From 1 AM to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult through Wind River Canyon, especially before sunrise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall along US 189 from Big Piney/Marbleton to Daniel.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers of vans...campers...trailers and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Floyd; Mitchell Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Temperatures climbing into the mid 70s, southerly winds gusting 20 to 25 mph, and relative humidity ranging from 25 to 30 percent will combine to create elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon. These dry and breezy conditions may cause any fires to spread quickly. Please contact your local DNR before conducting any outdoor burning this afternoon.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * From late tonight to Wednesday evening. * At 2:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 14:47:00 Expires: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Coamo The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coamo in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 225 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges Accumulating Snowfall Tonight and Tuesday Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher totals around 8 inches on east-facing slopes of the Wyoming Range. * WHERE...Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Tonight and Tuesday Morning
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 07:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional accumulation up to 1 inch. * WHERE...Mountain passes of Central and Eastern Lake County including Highway 140 at Warner Mountain Summit. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
LAKE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Wind and tidal influences will continue to lead to fluctuating river levels at the Saint Johns River at Astor, with levels remaining at or just above Minor Flood Stage of 2.3 feet through at least Wednesday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until early Wednesday afternoon. * At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near flood stage through at least Wednesday morning, then slowly recede through the rest of the week. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Mon 9 am 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Tuesday afternoon and early evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Temperatures...70s and 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-19 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Gusty winds, rain, and Sierra snow return Tuesday night and Wednesday morning The next weather system will quickly move through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Be prepared for travel restrictions due to gusty winds and delays in driving over the Sierra passes. * Winds...Gusts of 30 to 45 mph are possible Tuesday evening through late Wednesday morning. The strongest winds should occur early Wednesday morning with bumpy flights in and out of the region. * Snow...Expect some light snow to begin in the Sierra Tuesday evening with a period of heavier snow late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A few inches of snow is expected over the Sierra passes with light amounts sticking to roads around the Tahoe Basin and northeast California as low as 5500 feet. Little if any snow is expected to accumulate in Mono County. * Additional Storms...After a fairly modest system Friday, a potentially much stronger system is on the horizon for later next weekend. This storm is expected to be rather warm with snow levels at least 7000 to 8000 feet during the heaviest precipitation. Strong winds, heavy high Sierra snowfall, and soaking rains are possible.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Johnson County Snow Increases through the Day on Tuesday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early Tuesday morning will change to all snow after sunrise. Accumulations over far southern Johnson County will reach 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Tuesday and Tuesday Evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Local snowfall of 4 to 6 inches possible near the Natrona County line and Linch, mainly south of Kaycee and Sussex.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sabana Grande, San German by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 14:47:00 Expires: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sabana Grande; San German The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flood Advisory for Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico San German in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 349 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated another line of heavy rain due to thunderstorms approaching the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Estimated rainfall between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen so far . Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch will be possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sabana Grande, San German by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 14:47:00 Expires: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sabana Grande; San German The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico San German in Puerto Rico * Until 400 PM AST. * At 1257 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-19 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Gusty winds, rain, and Sierra snow return Tuesday night and Wednesday morning The next weather system will quickly move through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Be prepared for travel restrictions due to gusty winds and delays in driving over the Sierra passes. * Winds...Gusts of 30 to 45 mph are possible Tuesday evening through late Wednesday morning. The strongest winds should occur early Wednesday morning with bumpy flights in and out of the region. * Snow...Expect some light snow to begin in the Sierra Tuesday evening with a period of heavier snow late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A few inches of snow is expected over the Sierra passes with light amounts sticking to roads around the Tahoe Basin and northeast California as low as 5500 feet. Little if any snow is expected to accumulate in Mono County. * Additional Storms...After a fairly modest system Friday, a potentially much stronger system is on the horizon for later next weekend. This storm is expected to be rather warm with snow levels at least 7000 to 8000 feet during the heaviest precipitation. Strong winds, heavy high Sierra snowfall, and soaking rains are possible.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 08:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Some lingering light snow showers may continue into the afternoon with little additional accumulation.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA

