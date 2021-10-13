Frost Advisory issued for Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-14 03:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks; Smith FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in at least patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov
