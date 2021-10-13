CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Global Networking, Showcasing Platform OneMip to Give TV Players an Online Boost

By Liza Foreman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XX42_0cPggMUS00

Bringing the television industry one step closer to its global business partners, RX France and Mip Markets, the entertainment content market giant, are launching the multifaceted, online TV-business platform OneMip, it was announced at Mipcom in Cannes.

Building on the momentum created for online markets during the pandemic, the new destination will provide a year-round home for the global TV community. The platform will offer a global directory, business networking opportunities and a new content showcase, as well as a bouquet of other services and opportunities.

“The launch of OneMip comes in response to the industry’s appetite for year-round business networking, content showcases and insights, driven by new ways of working. The new platform harnesses the digital innovations that have successfully reinforced Mip Markets physical events and expanded global audiences in 2021,” the organizers stated in a press release.

The new initiative is offering “unique access to the largest global showcase of fresh TV programs as they are released, high value industry data and analytics and an unrivalled database of relevant business contacts that will allow the OneMip community to generate powerful business opportunities throughout the year,” according to the release.

Market heads are realizing that physical events are in need of an update.

Stéphane Gambetta, strategy and business development director – Entertainment Division, RX France, said: “The future for Mip markets lies in offering our clients the best of both worlds: the all-important physical markets to bring the industry together, complemented by a year-round digital platform to keep them connected to the widest possible network. Nothing beats meeting in person to build relationships, seal business deals, share collective moments and build ‘buzz.’ But this year has highlighted the power of additional online channels for extending the reach of the markets, finding new contacts, and generating business opportunities.”

OneMip, it is hoped, will help with support in more efficiently organizing and following up on market and in-person meetings.

Additionally, OneMip will enable new content discoveries, global networking , and a “single access point to all Mip events, and the huge community of buyers, distributors and producers from all corners of the world gathering around Mip events,” according to the release.

Mip’s growing family of physical markets, MipCom, MipTV, Mip China, Mip Cancun and Mip Africa, will be a part of the deal.

Added benefits to OneMip include content spotlights, online catalogs, a section highlighting newly greenlit productions, and the facilitation of better connections between buyers and sellers from around the world.

“The return to physical markets, complemented by the launch of OneMip, will open more doors for our customers in more places, than ever before,” said Gambetta.

“In 2022, our unrivalled flagship events will offer the human connections, relationships and serendipity that are so important to our industry, with OneMip’s year-round access to highly valuable data, information and contacts extending reach, improving efficiency and supporting business growth,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Korean Superstar Gianna Jun Adds Glitz to ‘Jirisan’ iQiyi Series Launch

Korean superstar Gianna Jun (“My Sassy Girl”) and celebrated screenwriter Kim Eun-hee (“Kingdom”) were on hand Wednesday to give a starry launch to the first season of “Jirisan,” a Korean drama series about mysteries uncovered by park rangers on the slopes of Mount Jiri. The series is produced by Astory...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Succession’ Season 3 Premiere Rises and Falls: Kendall Cements No. 1 Boy Status as Logan Scrambles

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Secession,” the Season 3 premiere of HBO’s “Succession.”. Is it a coincidence that the two years since HBO aired a new episode of “Succession” have been two of the worst years in recent memory? Well, probably. Still: it certainly didn’t help that the exquisite catharsis of the Roys — in all their bickering, calculating, jaw-dropping glory — was unavailable to us in our darkest hour. As of Oct. 17, though, “Succession” finally returned to unpack the aftermath of the metaphorical bomb Kendall (Jeremy Strong) dropped on his father Logan (Brian Cox) in the Season 2 finale. Picking up mere minutes after the press conference in which Kendall decides to turn the tables on his dad for good, laying the blame for decades of abuse and negligence at his feet, the Season 3 premiere of “Succession” doesn’t let anyone, let alone its audience, take a breath before diving right in.
TV SERIES
Variety

Major Test for Media SPACs Ahead as Regulatory Scrutiny Increases

After raising more than $83 billion in 2020, it looked like SPAC mania was poised to rage on through 2021, too. Most major industries, including media, were busy riding the M&A wave until the trend began to see a dramatic downturn at the start of the second quarter. The biggest...
MARKETS
Variety

Terence Davies on Why ‘Benediction’ Is His Best Film

With the Siegfried Sassoon biopic “Benediction,” director Terence Davies set out to imagine something unimaginable. “The three great First World War poets were Rupert Brooke, Wilfred Owen and Sassoon. The other two were killed. He survived,” Davies said at the Variety Lounge at BFI London Film Festival. “The very fact that he actually survived is extraordinary. When you think of the casualty lists, they were just terrifying. The First World War made him this great poet — what do you do with the rest of your life? How do you come to terms with that experience, which is appalling? None of us can imagine.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Networking#Business Partners#Tv Programs#Fresh Tv#Global Networking#Showcasing Platform#Rx France#Mip Markets#Mipcom#Entertainment Division
Variety

Sony Pictures Entertainment to Sell GSN Games Division to Scopely for $1 Billion

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced a deal to sell GSN Games, a division of Game Show Network, to mobile-games company Scopely for about $1 billion in cash and stock. GSN Games’s portfolio of free-to-play mobile and online games includes “Solitaire TriPeaks,” “Bingo Bash” and “Wheel of Fortune Slots.” Scopely will pay half the $1 billion purchase price in cash and the remainder in preferred equity, which will give SPE with a minority interest in Scopely. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other usual closing conditions. With the Sony Pictures-GSN Games deal, Scopely’s valuation has climbed to $5.4 billion, according to a...
BUSINESS
Variety

In the Hunt for the Next ‘Squid Game,’ Industry Execs See ‘Unlimited Potential’

If the unexpected success of Netflix’s Korean sensation “Squid Game” has taught the TV industry anything, it’s that the next breakout hit can come from anywhere at anytime. That’s given international producers more leverage than ever before, as global streaming services ramp up their commission and acquisition of scripted hits from around the world. The rules of the game are being rewritten on the fly, and according to a host of leading industry execs at a panel hosted by Rome’s MIA Market on Saturday, the sky’s the limit for both local producers and the streaming services looking to satisfy audience demand...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku Acquires ‘Children Ruin Everything’ for U.S. Streaming Release

Roku has acquired Children Ruin Everything, a forthcoming eight-episode series created by Schitt’s Creek co-executive producer Kurt Smeaton, for an exclusive U.S. streaming release. Children Ruin Everything is the first half-hour comedy acquired by Roku after its takeover of the Quibi library earlier this year. As part of an agreement with the production company New Metric Media, which is the exclusive sales agent for the series, Children Ruin Everything will stream exclusively in the U.S. on The Roku Channel as part of the 2022 Roku Originals lineup. Bell Media Distribution holds the international rights for the series, which will air on CTV in Canada. The series stars Meaghan Rath (Being...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
China
The Independent

Virgin Media O2 launches first joint product in bid to take on BT

Virgin Media O2 has launched its first joint product since the two company’s £31 billion merger earlier this year to take on BT.Customers of both brands can expect their pay monthly mobile data allowance to be doubled, while broadband speeds will be upgraded to the next available tier, free of charge.The firm is hoping its Volt offering will lure new customers who may only have one service but not the other, as well as those not currently using either.Bill payers who link their two accounts together from Monday will also have roaming in 75 countries added – usually £4.99 per...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Coinbase NFT platform teases social features, showcases, and simplicity

Coinbase has announced plans to make NFTs more approachable for the general public. Though the new NFT platform isn’t available right now, Coinbase has launched a waitlist for those who are interested in trying it out for themselves. Among other things, Coinbase says its NFT platform will include social features, centralized showcases, and discovery features.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Splitit partners with Discover Global Network

US-based payment service provider Splitit has announced it is offering instalment payments for Discover Global Network cardholders worldwide. The addition of Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cards to the instalment payment platform brings another card scheme to its portfolio of payment partners. Merchants can offer shoppers the ability...
CREDITS & LOANS
martechseries.com

OpenText Showcases Latest Experience Platform Innovations at Google Cloud Next ’21

OpenText, is a preferred partner at Google Cloud Next ’21, which opens today. OpenText will be showcasing new cloud technologies that provide mutual customers the ability to utilize customer data for personalization in highly scalable environments. The OpenText Experience Cloud now offers enhanced omni-channel personalization of websites, ads, statements, SMS...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Best Platforms to create and sell Online Courses

Have you ever come across online courses which are unlocked after paying a certain amount? If you also wondering how you can create courses and sell them online, we gathered a few platforms for you. In this guide, we have a list of the best platforms to create and sell online courses.
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

How To Bring Offline Brands To Online Platforms

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The evolution of the fintech industry has driven every consumer to take charge of her financial well-being. This has helped consumers understand financial literacy. Leveraging the accelerated internet connectivity across major sectors has successfully transitioned to digital forms of banking and transactions. Among many prominent sectors, the financial service sector has witnessed unprecedented growth in the last decade. With these developments, the fintech sector has inculcated modular technology and user-friendly mobile and web applications to increase the number of digital transactions.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

How to use showcase projects to boost relationships, profit

Showcase projects can be used to deepen relationships with elite, high-priority customers. Here's a guide on how to set up and execute showcase projects, published by Harvard Business Review Oct. 5. Clients that provide large portions of profits need to be protected and the relationship between supplier and customer strengthened....
ECONOMY
Benzinga

HBO Max Showcases Streaming Platform Before Europe Launch

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming platform HBO Max will launch in 27 European territories, going live in Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, apart from the 20 territories already confirmed in 2022. HBO Max unveiled its SVOD service at a virtual launch event. HBO Max brings...
TV & VIDEOS
thehendersonnews.com

5G Deployments Boost Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Predictive, proactive testing probes and full automation are expected to be the future of drive testing. SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Growth Opportunities, finds that the rise of high-capacity networks with enhanced mobile broadband, massive machine communications, and ultra-reliable low-latency communications are fueling the demand for higher-quality 5G new radio (NR) drive testing. Driven by commercial 5G network deployments despite the pandemic, the global mobile network drive test equipment market is estimated to reach $522.5 million by 2025 from $253.2 million in 2020, expanding at a 15.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
TECHNOLOGY
theedgemarkets.com

Women in finance are turning to online poker to boost careers

NEW YORK (Oct 7): In the long line of services promising to help women improve their lot at work, an entrant from a billionaire investor is attracting thousands of female financial professionals from around the world. Poker Power is a dozen course program created by long-time trader Jenny Just that...
GAMBLING
ARTnews

Online Art Investment Platform Masterworks Gets Boost from Investors and $1 B. Valuation

Masterworks, an online investment platform founded in 2017 that sells shares in blue-chip art, has received $110 million in a first round of funding from New York–based venture fund Left Lane Capital and other investment firms, including Tru Arrow Partners and Galaxy Interactive. With this round of funding, the company said it was now valued in excess of $1 billion, and marks a milestone for the platform, which has seen its member base grow steadily over the past year.
VISUAL ART
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy