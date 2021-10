5 Top Energy Stocks To Check Out In The Stock Market Now. Energy stocks could be the name of the stock market game this week. For the most part, this would be thanks to some of the biggest names in the field reporting earnings. Given the current momentum in the current earnings season, I could understand if investors are closely watching the sector now. According to data from FactSet (NYSE: FDS), almost 10% of the S&P 500 have posted their third-quarter earnings figures. Within that group, 80% have reportedly posted earnings per share figures above estimates. Couple this with the soaring oil and gas prices in recent weeks and we could be looking at intriguing times for oil stocks this week.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO