Fastenal's (FAST) Earnings Report Shows Shrinking Covid Effects, Rising Prices

Fastenal Company (FAST) shares higher after the construction products distributor reported earnings and revenue that were in-line with estimates. Net sales increased 10% year-over-year with demand for manufacturing and construction equipment and supplies driving the increase. However, sales on COVID-related products and services were lower, with daily sales on government and warehousing customers declining 40.5% and 13.6% respectively, and sales of safety products and janitorial supplies declining 2.9% and 15.4% respectively.