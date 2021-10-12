CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stocks Choppy in Midday Trading as IMF Cuts 2021 Global Growth Forecast

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 8 days ago

US stocks fluctuated as the International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecast for 2021 while the number of job openings fell from a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.2% to 34,563.21, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by 0.2%. All three indexes traded lower earlier in the session. Real estate led intraday gainers while the communication services sector was among the steepest decliners after midday on Tuesday.

