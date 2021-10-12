US Stocks Choppy in Midday Trading as IMF Cuts 2021 Global Growth Forecast
US stocks fluctuated as the International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecast for 2021 while the number of job openings fell from a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.2% to 34,563.21, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by 0.2%. All three indexes traded lower earlier in the session. Real estate led intraday gainers while the communication services sector was among the steepest decliners after midday on Tuesday.www.investorsobserver.com
