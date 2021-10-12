CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Canada Stocks Wheel To Modest Gains of 20 Pts; Dorel Leads Peloton Higher After Selling Its Bike Segment

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 7 days ago

Investors may have got back on their bikes a little 'partied out' Tuesday after yesterday's Thanksgiving Day holiday in Canada as they wheeled the main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, to modest gains of 20 points, having lost as many points over the last hour of the session. This took the overall index back to near the 20,440 level, roughly half way between record all time highs of 20,900 hit in early September and lows around 20,000 hit in recent days.

www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks rise broadly; J&J leads gains for health care sector

Health care and technology companies led a broad rally for stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed another batch of encouraging company earnings reports. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 3:29 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its fifth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.4%, to 35,407 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6%.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks That Could Weather the Stock Market Correction

The market has seen a pullback from the highs. What too many investors forget is just how healthy a stock market correction can be. Not only does it evaporate some of the froth that can develop, but it provides great buying opportunities in tons of sectors and individual names. The...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Go Where They Had Not Gone Before, A Week After Canadian Shatner Went In To Space

A week after Canada-born actor, William Shatner, went in to space -- he of Captain Kirk fame, and forever linked with the "Where no man has gone before" spoken phrase at the start of 'Star Trek' -- it was the turn of Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, to go where it had not gone before on this Tuesday in gaining more than 100 points and hitting all time record intraday and closing highs near 21,087.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Pts#Western Canada#Mountain Bike#Dorel Industries Inc#Dorel Sports#Pon Holdings B V#Dutch#Among Sectors Energy#Info Tech
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Ride Market Optimism to Strong Tuesday Gains

Financial stocks continued their advance during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) also was ahead 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.1%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.5% after data showed...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Staging Late Recovery, Ending Little Changed

Consumer stocks were turning narrowly mixed late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing less than 0.1%, reversing a midday slide, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) still was sinking 0.2%. In company news, Penn National Gaming (PENN) rose 5.1%, helping...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
investorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Hit Fresh All Time Record Intraday and Closing Highs; Wells Fargo On 'Beyond Peak' Earnings Growth; CN and CP Rail Q3 Due This Week

Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, recovered losses that saw it drop to near 20,850 early Monday, and after making steady progress from mid-morning onwards it managed to eke out all time record intra day and closing highs near 20,985 by day end, buoyed by high oil prices and technology stocks even with bond yields on the rise.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures post back-to-back declines

Gold futures settled lower on Monday for a second straight session, with prices failing to find support despite losses in most global stock markets. Gold "buyers are showing strength every time that the price is getting closer to the support zone of $1,750 per ounce," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis Money. However, the rebound to $1,800 last week was "probably too quick and sellers again added pressure on gold." December gold declined by $2.60, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $1,765.70 an ounce.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow lags behind as stocks end mostly higher ahead of earnings

Stocks ended mostly higher Monday as investors prepared for a busy week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the positive tone, losing around 36 points, or 0.1%, to end near 35,259, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 rose around 15 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,486, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 124 points, or 0.8%, finishing near 15,022. Shares of Walt Disney Co. , down 3%, were the biggest drag on the Dow, falling after being downgraded to equal-weight from overweight by Barclays.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases below $1,770 amid higher US T-bond yields

Gold extends the previous session’s decline on Monday below $1,770. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Higher inflation worries and China’s dismal Gross Domestic data strike investors risk-sentiment. After testing the $1,800 mark in a month on Thursday, the gold prices turned lower. Gold is...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy