Canada Stocks Wheel To Modest Gains of 20 Pts; Dorel Leads Peloton Higher After Selling Its Bike Segment
Investors may have got back on their bikes a little 'partied out' Tuesday after yesterday's Thanksgiving Day holiday in Canada as they wheeled the main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, to modest gains of 20 points, having lost as many points over the last hour of the session. This took the overall index back to near the 20,440 level, roughly half way between record all time highs of 20,900 hit in early September and lows around 20,000 hit in recent days.www.investorsobserver.com
