Artist wants Hong Kong sculpture back as deadline passes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — A Danish artist is seeking to get back his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown as a deadline passed for its removal Wednesday. Jens Galschioet said in an emailed statement that he had hired a lawyer and hopes he...

