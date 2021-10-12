CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protecting New Moms From Mental Health Crises

By Shannon Firth
MedPage Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter becoming pregnant 11 years ago, researcher Kara Zivin, PhD, had a near-fatal struggle with mental illness. "I stared down my delivery date ... as if looking straight into the barrel of a gun," she said. Zivin, a professor of psychiatry and obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan...

albuquerqueexpress.com

1 in 7 children suffer from mental health globally, COVID-19 has exaggerated the situation: UNICEF India Representative

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): One in seven children have mental health issues and the COVID-19 pandemic has exaggerated the situation, said Representative of UNICEF India Dr Yasmin Ali Haque on Tuesday. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today released the UNICEF's State of the World's Children...
MENTAL HEALTH
Herald Community Newspapers

Veterans’ mental health at the heart of new county initiative

When East Meadow American Legion Post 1082 Commander Pete Wenninger served in the Navy in the 1970s, there was an understanding: Service members never asked for help. That often left them suffering in silence. “An unspoken rule in the service is that you become so self-sufficient that you almost forget...
EAST MEADOW, NY
chainstoreage.com

Lululemon in new initiative to advance mental health

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is diving deeper into physical and mental wellness as it works to remove inequity in wellbeing through movement, mindfulness and advocacy. The athleisure retailer’s new Centre for Social Impact will unify Lululemon’s existing social impact programs, such as Here to Be, as well as create new programs and wellbeing tools with the goal to positively impact more than 10 million people globally by 2025. At launch, the Centre’s initiatives include a $5 million investment across new and long-term local grassroots partners through Lululemon’s Here to Be grant program as well as global and national non-profits, including Girls Opportunity Alliance and the National Alliance on Mental Health, where the retailer will help lead the establishment of a 9-8-8 crisis number for mental health and suicide prevention services.
MENTAL HEALTH
newschannel20.com

COVID-19 taking toll on more people's mental health, new report from CDC

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in its second year, it's having a much larger impact on people’s mental health according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC. The report shows the pandemic is having a larger impact on younger adults,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Denver Post

“Someone to listen”: Mental health professionals, not deputies, will soon respond to behavioral crises in Denver’s jails

Nikki Johnson walked into a housing unit in the Denver jail and heard a man yelling about his laundry and refusing to lock down in his cell. Johnson, a psychologist and chief of mental health services at the Denver Sheriff Department, approached the small group of deputies who gathered near the man’s cell and asked if she could talk to the man, whom she knew. With their permission, she told the man that she would love to talk to him if he followed directions to lock himself inside his cell.
DENVER, CO
TheConversationCanada

How mental health issues get stigmatized in South Asian communities: Culturally diverse therapy needed

A silent mental health crisis exists among South Asian communities. Many studies have shown that South Asian immigrants in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom experience high rates of mental health disorders, sometimes higher than their peers. Some of the reasons include intergenerational conflict or the stress of adapting into western society. But mental health is deeply stigmatized in many South Asian communities and symptoms are often trivialized. To counter this, South Asian families need to be more deeply educated on risk factors that can lead to mental health conditions. With this knowledge, they can identify some of...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedPage Today

Uptick in Adults Receiving Mental Health Treatment in 2020

The proportion of U.S. adults who received any form of mental health treatment increased slightly from 2019 to 2020 (19.2% to 20.3%), according to data from the CDC's National Health Interview Survey (NHIS). The small uptick represents the growing number of people who are taking prescription medications for their mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
Sedona.Biz

New Innovative Mental Health Treatment Coming to Verde Valley

SEDONA, Ariz. — TMS & Brain Health will soon offer transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatments to qualifying patients in the Verde Valley via a partnership with local treatment facility Tribe Wellness Group. The company specializes in creating personal treatment regimens to help patients who struggle with a wide range of mental health disorders and who [...] The post New Innovative Mental Health Treatment Coming to Verde Valley appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
washingtoninformer.com

New Law in Virginia Provides Students with Off Days for Mental Health

A new law in Virginia makes it possible for students to take a day off from classes for mental health when they’re feeling out of sorts. The law, which correlates with those of several other states, allows students to take a mental health day for a better understanding surrounding the importance of self-care as schools try to figure out how to better support students, according to WJLA-TV (Channel 7).
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Virtual Visits for Mental Health from Emerald Psychiatry

Sponsored Content by Emerald Psychiatry & TMS Center. More than a year later and COVID is still a major part of our lives on a daily basis. To that end, people are continuing to put more focus and give more attention to getting the help they need in regards to their mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Levelland law enforcement, StarCare work together to help respond to mental, behavioral health crises

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement Wednesday that the Levelland Police Department and HCSO will partner with StarCare Specialty Health System to provide a co-responder model for calls involving mental and behavioral health crises. “This is a program that has been in the works for nearly 4 years that […]
LEVELLAND, TX
TheConversationCanada

Model minority blues: The mental health consequences of being a model citizen — Don't Call Me Resilient EP 9

It has been a tough year. We have all struggled and our collective mental health has taken a real hit. But according to a recent Statistics Canada report, South Asians have taken an even bigger hit, reporting lower levels of mental health than any other Canadians during the pandemic. In this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient, we take a look at some of the reasons why, including the pressure of needing to be a model minority. That’s the idea that Asian immigrants keep their heads down. They don’t rock the boat. They are successful and they prosper. Well, those...
MENTAL HEALTH

