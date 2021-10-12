Protecting New Moms From Mental Health Crises

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is diving deeper into physical and mental wellness as it works to remove inequity in wellbeing through movement, mindfulness and advocacy. The athleisure retailer’s new Centre for Social Impact will unify Lululemon’s existing social impact programs, such as Here to Be, as well as create new programs and wellbeing tools with the goal to positively impact more than 10 million people globally by 2025. At launch, the Centre’s initiatives include a $5 million investment across new and long-term local grassroots partners through Lululemon’s Here to Be grant program as well as global and national non-profits, including Girls Opportunity Alliance and the National Alliance on Mental Health, where the retailer will help lead the establishment of a 9-8-8 crisis number for mental health and suicide prevention services.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO