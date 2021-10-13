CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Artist wants Hong Kong sculpture back as deadline passes

fox44news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — A Danish artist is seeking to get back his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown as a deadline passed for its removal Wednesday. Jens Galschioet said in an emailed statement that he had hired a lawyer and hopes he...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Hong Kong University#Ap#Danish#The Hong Kong Alliance#Communist Party#Chinese
TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
INDIA
The Independent

China ‘fires hypersonic missile that circles globe before striking target’

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew round the earth before speeding towards its target, catching US intelligence services by surprise, it was reported.The technology demonstrates an advanced space capability showing China’s progress on hypersonic weaponry to be far more developed than US officials realised, according to the Financial Times.The missile, carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle which flew through low-orbit space before cruising downward, missed its target by 24 miles, according to three people familiar with the test.“We have no idea how they did this,” one of those briefed on the intelligence told the newspaper.China joins the US,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
Shropshire Star

Trading in Evergrande shares suspended in Hong Kong

Hopson Development Holdings is reported to be planning to acquire a majority share in Evergrande Property Services Group. Shares in troubled property developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services have been suspended from trading in Hong Kong as investors await the next steps in the saga of its debt crisis.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Chinese Big Tech Bounces Back From Record Lows in Hong Kong

Its been Chinese Big Tech that has been the biggest mover here in Hong Kong this week. I'm writing this with a Typhoon 3 signal and red-rainstorm raining in effect - it is pouring like a monsoon - but there is a tiny sliver of blue sky for Hong Kong and Chinese stocks after a terrible eight months.
STOCKS
Fox5 KVVU

Hong Kong University to remove 'Pillar of Shame' Tiananmen Square sculpture

(CNN) -- The University of Hong Kong will remove the famous "Pillar of Shame" sculpture memorializing victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre from its campus, a letter written by its legal team said Friday. The letter came from Mayer Brown LLP -- a London-based international law firm acting on...
COLLEGES
Reuters

Hong Kong dreams too big on SPACs

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has given a boost to the city’s consultation on U.S.-style special-purpose acquisition companies. She flagged the plans for them in her annual policy address on Wednesday. But financiers’ reception of the idea has been unusually mixed so far, even though anything that earns fees while helping the Fragrant Harbour compete with New York is usually cheered. They’re sceptical that the proposed framework will pay off on either score. read more.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Hong Kong University Will Tear Down Harrowing Tiananmen Massacre Sculpture

For 24 years, a disturbing sculpture depicting a twisted mass of bodies has stood on campus at the University of Hong Kong to remind students of the Tiananmen Square massacre perpetrated by Chinese troops in 1989. Now, as China’s grip on the city tightens, the statue’s coming down. On Thursday, the organizers of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Massacre vigil reportedly received a letter from the university demanding the removal of the statue—known as the Pillar of Shame—by next week. If it’s not taken down, the university said it will be “deemed abandoned” and dealt with. The Danish artist who created the sculpture, Jens Galschiøt, said he was “shocked” by the news and threatened to sue, saying: “It’s really not fair to remove it in a week while it’s been there for 24 years... I can take them to court if they destroy it.” The Tiananmen massacre saw Chinese troops bring a brutal end to months of student-led demonstrations by slaying hundreds, or possibly thousands, of people.
COLLEGES
Wallpaper*

Hong Kong through artists’ eyes

Hong Kong is in a state of constant industrial redesign and thrilling artistic transformation. New galleries, stores and street art projects are popping up in the neighbourhoods of West Kowloon, Sham Shui Po and Sheung Wan, building a thriving community of both young talent and established artists. Buzzing, creatively synergetic...
VISUAL ART
AFP

China's 'space dream': A Long March to the Moon and beyond

The arrival of three astronauts at China's new space station on Saturday marks a landmark step in its space ambitions, its longest crewed mission to date. The world's second-largest economy has put billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a permanently crewed space station by 2022 and eventually sending humans to the Moon. The country has come a long way in catching up with the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of experience in space exploration. Here is a look at China's space programme, and where it is headed:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WFMZ-TV Online

Hong Kong Financial Markets

Asian markets are mixed, with Hong Kong's benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande's shares were suspended from trading. The company's filing did not say why, but a Chinese financial news service said another developer planned to acquire Evergrande's property management unit. Wall Street rebounded on Friday, led by companies that would benefit most from a healthier economy. The S&P 500 gained 1.1%. But U.S. markets still had their worst week since the winter. Crude prices fell slightly ahead of a meeting of major oil producers. There was no sign that a spill from a pipeline off the California coast was having an impact on prices.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy