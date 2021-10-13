7 Genius Ways to Use Empty Butter Wrappers
Can you imagine a world without butter? I know I can't! Butter is an amazing and important ingredient that can be used for so many different things- to finish a sauce, for baked goods and sauté onions. When you buy sticks of butter or margarine at the grocery store, it's natural to just remove the wax paper liner and toss it in the garbage. Think twice before you do that. It might sound crazy, but saving your butter wrappers actually comes in handy and it can save you some money, too. Store them in a plastic bag in the freezer so you can reuse them whenever you need to.www.wideopeneats.com
Comments / 0