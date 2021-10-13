CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Man for Every Mood in Artsy Finnish Canneseries Comedy 'Mister8'

By JD Linville
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Mister8,” a Finnish comedy series produced by It’s Alive Films, is set to make its international debut at Canneseries. In this meet cute turned meet-your-competition, Juho (Pekka Strang) pits himself against his love interest Maria’s (Krista Kosonen) seven other partners – one for each day of the week. Maria, a wealthy and powerful CEO, has each man comfortably under her control, until Juho uses his wits to weaponize jealousy in the ranks, and hilarity ensues.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
MOVIES
Variety

Serbian Canneseries Player ‘Awake’ Weaves Dreams into Crime Drama

Gritty crime drama “Awake” is the first Serbian series to be in the official selection at Canneseries. It follows Sonja Kljun, a cold-yet-caring detective relegated from her case in Belgrade to the small city of Subotica where she must work with her new partner to solve a seemingly open-and-shut suicide. As she uncovers secrets about the suicide, her daughter’s prophetic dreams serve to reveal much more than she ever intended.
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

Finland’s ‘Mister 8’ wins top prizes at Canneseries

Teemu Nikki and Jani Poso’s Finnish comedy thriller Mister 8 won two top prizes at the Canneseries awards this week. Series one of the show, which consists of eight 30-minute episodes, received the prize for best series, as well as best performance for Pekka Strang. Scroll down for the full...
TV & VIDEOS
GreenwichTime

Cannes' Golden Eye Winner 'A Night of Knowing Nothing' Acquired by Cinema Guild (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinema Guild has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Payal Kapadia’s “A Night of Knowing Nothing,” which won the Golden Eye award for best documentary at Cannes. Kapadia’s debut film, “A Night of Knowing Nothing” world premiered at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight. It also won the Amplify Voices Award at Toronto, as well as the Emerging Cinematic Vision Award at Camden fest; and also played at the New York Film Festival.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finnish#Comedy#91st Academy Awards#Hbo Max#The Blind Man#Canneseries#Variety Hbo Max#Radio Canada
Albany Herald

Adele's best songs for every mood

We know it seems like most of Adele's music is about heartbreak, but that's just because she does it so well. The release of her new single "Easy On Me" has us back in our feelings (thank you, Adele). With lyrics like "I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to feel the world around me / Had no time to choose what I chose to do / So go easy on me," she is rolling in the deep once again.
MUSIC
cineuropa.org

Season 4 of Canneseries gets under way

Today marks the start of the fourth edition of Canneseries, Cannes’ International Series Festival, which will descend on the Croisette from 8-13 October, specifically in the Louis Lumière Grand Auditorium and the Espace Miramar. Standing out particularly on the menu are two competitions, one dedicated to long-form series and the other to short-form ones. The former, which will boast a jury chaired by Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), comprises ten titles, seven of which will be unveiled as world premieres and three as international ones.
TV SERIES
GreenwichTime

The Weeknd Moves Tour Dates to Summer 2022

While outdoor concerts and medium-sized tours have more or less returned after 18 months of pandemic shutdown, the bread and butter of the concert industry — the arena tour — has been slowest to come back. The Weeknd’s “After Hours” tour, which was originally scheduled to launch in June of 2020, was to relaunch in January of next year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
funcheap.com

Independent Comedy

Looking for a laugh during the week? Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? Well I have a show for you.. California’s new favorite comedy show is Independent Comedy. Found inside one of San Francisco’s most underground and independent comedy venues, this show is the best thing to do on a Thursday night. Brought to you by the fun master general Connor Marshall (Channel101, Sketchfest) INDEPENDENT COMEDY is a stand up comedy show with comedians for humans of all kinds. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland. .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GreenwichTime

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Seth A. Goldstein Form Broadway Transmedia Company Hugo Six (EXCLUSIVE)

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein are teaming up to launch Hugo Six, a transmedia production company that will focus on Broadway content and talent. Co-founded by Hurwitz and Goldstein, the company is dedicated to creating diverse and dynamic content for the stage and screen. Hugo Six has a musical television property and several new Broadway-aimed musicals on its development slate. Earlier this summer, Hurwitz and Goldstein produced the song for “LEGO Store: The Musical,” a two-minute musical film that can currently be seen in taxis all over NYC.
ENTERTAINMENT
GreenwichTime

'Belfast' Wins Top Prize at Middleburg Film Festival

Current best picture frontrunner “Belfast” has scooped the top prize at the Middleburg Film Festival. Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” a black-and-white family drama about the Northern Ireland city in the late ’60s, was awarded best narrative film. More from Variety. Will Oscar Contenders Break Through in a COVID-Battered Box Office?
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Noomi Rapace, Justin Kurzel Win Awards at Sitges

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Icelandic-Swedish-Polish drama “Lamb,” starring Noomi Rapace (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Prometheus”) was awarded best film and actress for Rapace at the 54th edition of Sitges’ International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, which wrapped Sunday. The prizes add to an Originality Prize which the film received when...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Mel Gibson to Star in 'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' at Starz

“The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. In the Hunt for the Next 'Squid Game,' Industry Execs See 'Unlimited Potential'. Starz Swoops for 'Ghislaine Maxwell: Life on Trial'...
TV & VIDEOS
GreenwichTime

'The Harder They Fall' Cast to Receive Ensemble Tribute at Gotham Awards - Film News in Brief

‘The Harder They Fall’ Cast to Receive Ensemble Tribute at 2021 Gotham Awards. The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced that the cast of “The Harder They Fall” will receive the Ensemble Tribute during the 2021 Gotham Awards Ceremony, which takes place in person on Nov. 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Nominations for the Gotham Awards will be announced on Oct. 21.
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Is The Status Of Katie Holmes' Love Life After Her Split?

Katie Holmes and her ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo had a whirlwind romance, for sure. Ever since she and the New York-based chef were spotted on a PDA-packed dinner date in September 2020, they were sighted canoodling all around the Big Apple, per Us Weekly. A source close to the couple told the outlet in November 2020 that Holmes felt "blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn't affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first." (It probably helps that Vitolo doesn't work in Hollywood, although his restaurant clientele errs on the celebrity side.)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy