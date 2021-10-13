A Man for Every Mood in Artsy Finnish Canneseries Comedy 'Mister8'
"Mister8," a Finnish comedy series produced by It's Alive Films, is set to make its international debut at Canneseries. In this meet cute turned meet-your-competition, Juho (Pekka Strang) pits himself against his love interest Maria's (Krista Kosonen) seven other partners – one for each day of the week. Maria, a wealthy and powerful CEO, has each man comfortably under her control, until Juho uses his wits to weaponize jealousy in the ranks, and hilarity ensues.
