Panama City, FL

Stabbing in Panama City sends man to the hospital

 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 29-year-old man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed late Tuesday night, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s office.

It happened before 11 p.m. on Cherokee Heights Road.

Bay County Sheriff Sgt. Steven Reinhart said the man was stabbed by a long-time girlfriend that he lives with.

Sgt. Reinhart said the woman was also taken to the hospital and was believed to be intoxicated.

He said she is in custody and will be taken to the Bay County Jail after leaving the hospital.

A 9-year-old child also witnessed the incident but was unharmed.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time.

