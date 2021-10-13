HBO Max releases the first four minutes of Aquaman: King of Atlantis

The announcement for Aquaman: King of Atlantis probably took many fans of the character by surprise. Given that it is executive produced by the current director of the Aquaman films, James Wan (along with many others), the actual reveal of the miniseries' art design and animation style is a complete departure from anything seen in the live-action films. Not only that, but it's a complete departure in tone as well as it's more akin to the action comedy cartoons that DC Comics properties have nailed lately with the likes of Teen Titans Go!, DC Super Hero Girls, and more.

