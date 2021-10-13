CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old arrested in shooting of teen on Bronx basketball court: NYPD

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkkzB_0cPgdza400

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Police on Tuesday arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a shooting last week on a Bronx basketball court that left another teen wounded in the knee, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the young suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, was taken into police custody around 3 p.m. on charges including attempted murder, assault and harassment.

The suspect’s mother had seen a picture of the him on a wanted flyer, realized it was her son and turned him in to police, according to police sources.

According to the NYPD, gunfire erupted on Oct. 7 when a fight escalated in the Hunts Point Playground around 5:40 p.m.

The victim, also 13, was shot once in the knee and taken to an area hospital in stable condition, officials said at the time.

While police believe the teen is the person who pulled the trigger, officials originally said they were looking for at least two other young individuals for questioning in the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

