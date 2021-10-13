13-year-old arrested in shooting of teen on Bronx basketball court: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Police on Tuesday arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a shooting last week on a Bronx basketball court that left another teen wounded in the knee, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the young suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, was taken into police custody around 3 p.m. on charges including attempted murder, assault and harassment.

The suspect’s mother had seen a picture of the him on a wanted flyer, realized it was her son and turned him in to police, according to police sources.

According to the NYPD, gunfire erupted on Oct. 7 when a fight escalated in the Hunts Point Playground around 5:40 p.m.

The victim, also 13, was shot once in the knee and taken to an area hospital in stable condition, officials said at the time.

While police believe the teen is the person who pulled the trigger, officials originally said they were looking for at least two other young individuals for questioning in the shooting.

