Hamilton Township, NJ

“Eve’s Diary” Explores the Garden of Eden from a Unique Point of View; Theatre Intime Offers a Staged Reading of Twain’s Witty, Poignant Work

towntopics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“EVE’S DIARY”: Theatre Intime has staged a reading of “Eve’s Diary,” presented October 10 at the Hamilton Murray Theater. Directed by Anna Allport ’23, the show dramatizes Mark Twain’s retelling of the Creation story. Adam (Ally Wonski, standing left) and Eve (Oriana Nelson, standing right) meet. Seated, from left, are Mel Hornyak, Jill Leung, Elliot Lee, Madeline Buswell, and Sheherzad Jamal. (Photo by Elliot Lee)

www.towntopics.com

