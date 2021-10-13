CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Their father survived 9/11, but could not beat COVID

By Mariama Jallow
North Carolina Health News
North Carolina Health News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Muhammad Siddiqui died at Wake Forest Baptist hospital in May 2020. The 59-year-old had one of the first severe COVID-19 cases at the hospital. His family say they believe that care provided to him in the early stages of the pandemic helped inform health care workers and hospitals as they learned about COVID-19 and established guidelines and protocol for treating patients. That is one of the many legacies Siddiqui left behind, according to his family.

www.northcarolinahealthnews.org

Comments / 3

Related
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
communityvoiceks.com

“Why Did We Get The Covid-19 Vaccine?”

Whole Truth Tabernacle (WTT) is a predominantly African-American church located in Northeast Wichita in a low-income impoverished community. Pastor Michael L. Tyson Sr. researched and found low Covid-19 vaccination rates among church congregants, especially in surrounding neighborhoods. Pastor Tyson has begun a campaign to highlight different congregation members that are...
RELIGION
The Weekly Challenger

The prison experience: Pregnant, lactating, and the mother of a newborn

Shackling a woman by the ankles, wrists, and waist during pregnancy and delivery is medically hazardous, emotionally traumatizing, and unnecessary for security reasons. Studies have shown that incarcerated Black women are at higher risk of premature births. These results are said to be because of economic and social impacts stemming from mass incarceration and population health and health inequities that exist for Black babies whether their mother is incarcerated or not, including the persistence of racial disparities in preterm birth and low birth weight for all Black babies.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Covid 19#Healthcare Workers#Covid#Wake Forest Baptist
kcur.org

Thanksgiving could see COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11

Metro area schools have been open for nearly two months and the country saw COVID-19 cases among children rise. Parents of children 5 to 11 are wondering how far away an authorized vaccine is, while those with kids under 5 know that whatever that date, they most likely will be waiting longer.
KANSAS CITY, KS
seattlepi.com

A COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 could be available as early as next month

A COVID-19 vaccine could be available for kids ages 5-11 as soon as next month, news that will likely bring relief to many parents whose youngsters are now packed into classrooms while the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus remains largely uncontained in the U.S. Pfizer and BioNTech asked...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newschannel20.com

Free money will be given to people who get the COVID-19 shot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health providers and community leaders will soon be offering incentives including free money to reach those who are still vaccine-hesitant. The whole point of this vaccine outreach effort is to improve vaccine rates for the lowest vaccinated neighborhoods in the city. It's an effort that Springfield's NAACP has been pushing for months now and hopes to continue.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

"Long Haulers" are the names for people who suffer from COVID-19 symptoms long after the typical time the virus is supposed to last. These people can experience symptoms for days or even weeks after COVID is supposed to end—some have experienced them since the pandemic began, and they may never end. Here are signs that you could be suffering from Long COVID, according to doctors. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Morgan records 121st COVID death in county

Morgan County health officials said Thursday that a woman in her 50s has died of COVID-19, bringing the total coronavirus-related deaths in the county since March 2020 to 121. There have been 5,197 confirmed virus cases in Morgan County since March 2020, 76 of which are considered active, according to Morgan County Health Department.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
PIX11

Experts warn of ‘twin-demic,’ encourage flu shot, COVID vaccine

HARLEM, Manhattan — As the U.S. continues to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, experts warn of a potential “twin-demic” that could follow this flu season. If flu cases this year start spreading wildly while the coronavirus is still a threat, medical experts warn the country could have two pandemics on its hands at the same time. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The 74

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID Shots for Kids 5-11, Could Roll Out Pre-Thanksgiving

Updated Oct. 8 In a key step toward coronavirus vaccine access for over 28 million U.S. children, Pfizer-BioNTech announced Thursday morning that they have submitted their formal request to federal regulators for authorization to deliver shots to youth ages 5 to 11. The move comes after the pharmaceutical companies announced positive topline results among that […]
KIDS
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
886
Followers
625
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy