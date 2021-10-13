Hundreds of pounds of fish released into Woodcock Creek Lake

Walleye fingerlings that are about to be released into Woodcock Creek Lake can be seen in a net.

WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Little did fishing enthusiasts Patti and Jack Loutzenhiser know when they headed out Tuesday morning for one of their frequent walks at Woodcock Creek Lake that when they returned they would have a fishing tale to top nearly all fishing tales: not a tale of the one that got away, but of the 48,575 that got away.

That was the estimated count for more than 675 pounds of fish in four varieties that were released into the lake shortly before noon under the supervision of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officials.

“Oh, look at the size of those,” Patti said as a fish wrangler handling a long-poled fishing net made his way toward the water with dozens of writhing muskies, each about 10 to 12 inches long.

The fingerlings flopping about on their way to their new home were among 250 muskies, 325 walleye, about 16,000 golden shiners and about 32,000 fathead minnows placed at a variety of locations around the lake as part of an effort to propel the lake back to the fish-rich resource that area anglers recall.

While the muskies and the 6- to 8-inch walleye fingerlings were given the first-class service and relocated by hand, the 2- to 4-inch shiners and the 1- to 3-inch minnows — forage fish that will provide food for the larger species that anglers are after — were conveyed to their new habitat by hoses resembling those used by firefighters. Again and again, a steady stream of water packed tightly with shiny jumping forms gushed out from the uncorked containers of a fish-transport truck sent from Wisconsin to help restock the Woodcock fishery.

Whether they enjoy fishing or not, many area residents vividly recall the sudden drop in the lake level that occurred early in March when a malfunction led to a loss of virtually all of the water in the lake, leaving just a tiny stream meandering through a channel in the lake bed.

“We were really upset,” Patti said, “but it’s so nice to see all the water back.”

The Loutzenhisers were among many lake visitors who ventured out onto territory that would normally have been covered by about 15 feet of water. The trail they often take normally runs right into the lake, they said, so they just kept going. Patti took pictures of Jack on top of a lake-bottom stump not far from the remnants of an old road covered by the early 1970s dam construction that the couple recalled seeing.

But they were impressed with how things have bounced back.

“It’s amazing how fast this lake filled up again,” Jack said.

In fact, it was only three weeks before the water level in the 333-acre lake was back to its normal winter pool level, according to Park Ranger Joe Arnett, who has overseen the facility for 15 years.

Arnett said it’s still not completely clear what caused the rapid drawdown of water, though it’s clear why the water loss occurred: The water inlet for a control tower well became blocked, trapping water inside the well as water in the lake outside continued to drain through the dam gates. With water still inside the well, mechanized and manual water level gauges inside the well indicated that the level was where it was supposed to be, and the iced-over surface prevented visual inspection.

The easy answer at first seemed to be that the well inlet had been blocked by ice, but Arnett said that the pipe inlet was under about 8 feet of water, making ice an unlikely culprit — and even more so since ice had never before been a problem since completion of the dam in 1973.

Sedimentation could have been the problem, Arnett speculated, but it could even have been a fish or turtle. While the exact explanation has been washed away, the plan to prevent another draining from occurring in the future is clear. Arnett said that a new procedure would be implemented this winter with an additional manual reading conducted monthly with a device lowered below any ice on the surface to take soundings.

And before anyone calls with news of another drain, Arnett noted that the transition from summer pool to winter pool has just begun. From now until the end of the year, he said, the lake surface will gradually be lowered about 15 feet in a normal process conducted each year.

Not only did the lake level bounce back quickly after the big drain, aquatic life rebounded as well, according to Brian Ensign, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission biologist who oversees the Woodcock fishery. The lake’s fish not only survived the drain, with most relocating downstream to Woodcock Creek or perhaps even further to French Creek, but some remained in the stream that crawled through the lake bed — more than most people would think, according to Ensign.

His proof, he said, was in the fishing: Ensign and other commission staff members conducted a nighttime assessment of the fishery on Thursday.

“We still have walleyes and muskies in the lake,” Ensign said. “Lower numbers, but they’re in there.”

And walleye and muskie fingerlings released in June have done well since then, Ensign added.

The fishery won’t recover as quickly as the water level, obviously, but Ensign said the recovery will be significantly less challenging than at a fishery starting over from scratch, like Tamarack Lake did in 2019 after being almost completely empty for nearly seven years. Still, Ensign didn’t offer a specific prediction regarding the timeline of Woodcock’s return to pre-drain levels of angler enjoyment.

“It’s tough to say,” Ensign said, “but it’s not going to take as long as people think.”

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.