What Exactly Is Fairy Bread?

This petite member of the allium family is a favorite ingredient for our food editors. Find out why they're used in so many recipes. If you read a lot recipes, you've inevitably come across shallots in the ingredients list—they pop up everywhere from salad dressings to beef stock, pasta dishes to quiche. They are a member of the allium family, which means shallots are closely related to onions, garlic, and chives. Still, many home cooks are somewhat unfamiliar with shallots; get to know them, though, and you'll have added another very useful ingredient to your cooking repertoire, one that adds a nuanced and smooth depth to a wide variety of dishes.

