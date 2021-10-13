CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

What Exactly Is Fairy Bread?

By Eden Faithfull
americastestkitchen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis colorful Australian classic is only three ingredients. But the result is downright magical. The first conversation I had with my colleagues at America’s Test Kitchen was, naturally, about the kinds of food I grew up with in Australia. Having moved to Boston from Sydney only a month ago, I expected the small instances of culture shock to be the lack of Vegemite in the grocery aisles or the need to convert from imperial to metric on the fly. I certainly didn’t expect my childhood snack nostalgia to be the watershed moment for my American peers.

www.americastestkitchen.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Best Canned Tuna to Buy, Says Dietitian

Tuna is a lean protein that fulfills many dietary needs and tastes delicious—and we're not alone in our tuna fandom. The canned version of the meat, in particular, is wildly popular. In the U.S. alone, we eat around one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna a year, according to the National Fisheries Institute. A can of tuna can last for up to four years in your cabinet, before eventually making its way into a tuna sandwich, salad, or any one of these inventive recipes.
RECIPES
Daily Mail

Dumpster diver shows off $1,000 worth of bread, toilet paper, and olive oil she scavenged from Whole Foods trash in ONE NIGHT and none of it had expired

An American dumpster diver has called out her local Whole Foods for throwing away hundreds of dollars of unopened, unexpired products in a single night after she pulled countless packages of bread, olive oil, and even toilet paper from their trash. A TikToker who goes by Dumpster Diving Freegan posted...
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Bread#Fairy Bread#The Bread#Wonder Bread#Food Drink#Australian#American#Aussie
marthastewart.com

What Makes a Shallot Different Than an Onion?

This petite member of the allium family is a favorite ingredient for our food editors. Find out why they're used in so many recipes. If you read a lot recipes, you've inevitably come across shallots in the ingredients list—they pop up everywhere from salad dressings to beef stock, pasta dishes to quiche. They are a member of the allium family, which means shallots are closely related to onions, garlic, and chives. Still, many home cooks are somewhat unfamiliar with shallots; get to know them, though, and you'll have added another very useful ingredient to your cooking repertoire, one that adds a nuanced and smooth depth to a wide variety of dishes.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Roux

Roux is what makes chowders, stews and from-scratch gravy thick and silky. It’s what makes gumbos rich and nutty. And—believe it or not—it’s made up of just two ingredients. Stirred into hundreds of recipes, a roux is a mixture of equal parts flour and fat, usually butter or oil. What...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MedicineNet.com

What Exactly Are Water Chestnuts?

Water chestnuts, also known as Chinese water chestnuts, are tuberous, aquatic vegetables that grow underwater in marshes, ponds, paddy fields, and shallow lakes. A water chestnut is a grass-like plant widely distributed in Southeast Asia, Africa, Australia, and some Pacific and Indian Ocean islands. Although a water chestnut resembles an actual chestnut, it is not a nut but a vegetable with a thick brown peel and an inner crisp white flesh that contains a high amount of water. Water chestnuts are commonly used as ingredients in Asian dishes such as stir-fries, chop suey, curries, and salads.
FOOD & DRINKS
americastestkitchen.com

Yes, You Can Cook an Amazing Cheesecake in Your Air Fryer

With an air fryer, you can cook a fantastic cheesecake in much less time than an oven. Air fryers are easily some of the most popular gadgets on the market. Their claim to fame is cooking all kinds of food both quickly and efficiently. They can make lighter (yet equally delicious) fried chicken, crispy Parmesan french fries, and even juicy well-done burgers. If you thought that was a feat, here’s another surprise: They can also whip up a really good cheesecake.
FOOD & DRINKS
Decider

‘The Great British Baking Show’ “Bread Week”: What Are Ciabatta Breadsticks?

The Great British Baking Show committed slander against breadsticks during “Bread Week” this year in more ways than one. Judge Paul Hollywood asked the bakers to bake one of his own creations, ciabatta breadsticks, for the dreaded Technical Challenge. If “ciabatta breadsticks” sound counter-intuitive — as ciabatta is a soft, chewy, loaf-y bread — and breadsticks are snacks, then guess what? Many of the contestants were confused, too. In fact, the prevailing mood in the tent seemed to be less stress and more frustration. More than one baker moaned that no one even likes breadsticks and host Noel Fielding joked that the whole challenge was pointless.
RECIPES
americastestkitchen.com

You're 3 Ingredients Away from Crispier, Juicier Turkey Burgers

Many turkey burgers are dry, pebbly, and flavorless. It doesn't have to be that way. A bad turkey burger—dry, crumbly, and flavorless—has all the appeal of wet sand. But a great turkey burger—juicy and savory, with perfectly crisped edges—might just rival your favorite beef burger. Don’t believe us? Then you’ve...
RECIPES
Mashed

Domino's Bread Bowl: What To Know Before Ordering

Is not the only restaurant with a bread bowl. Though the chain may have the most famous one, Domino's has its own version to satisfy your carby cravings. But unlike Panera's bread bowl, which usually contains our favorite soups (hello Broccoli Cheddar), Domino's serves the purpose of holding pasta. Customers can choose from creating their own pasta dish or selecting one of a few premade options on its menu. In addition, Domino's bread bowl is made very similarly to its pizza crust, according to LancasterOnline, transporting you straight to carbohydrate heaven.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

What's All This Protein Doing in My Bread?

While we’ve come a long way in dispelling the lexicon of diet culture, there still remains a widely held belief that carbs are the enemy. The keto diet—which continues to be questioned for potential health hazards—is still going strong, encouraging a low carb, fat-rich intake. But there appears to be a new offshoot of this minimal carb mindset, in which protein works as the stand in.
FOOD & DRINKS
americastestkitchen.com

Yes, You Can Reuse Parchment Paper

You might think that parchment paper is a one-and-done deal. It’s not. We love baking with parchment paper. We use it to line baking sheets and cake pans, and to transport bread dough to and from our Dutch ovens. Coated in silicone, parchment paper allows finished cookies, cakes, and breads to release easily, without sticking.
ENVIRONMENT
americastestkitchen.com

The Complete Cookbook for Young Scientists

America’s Test Kitchen Kids bringing delicious science to your kitchen!. The fourth book in the New York Times best-selling cookbook series for Young Chefs. Why do onions make you cry? Why do some cheeses melt better than others? What is umami, even!? The Complete Cookbook for Young Scientists answers the big food questions that kids want to know through fun and accessible science experiments that they can do at home—plus tasty and doable recipes to help demonstrate the concepts. Emerging scientists and chefs will feel confident in the kitchen, proud of their accomplishments, and learn the basics of food science along the way.
RECIPES
americastestkitchen.com

Want Great Salmon? Learn the Dual-Temperature Technique.

Take the stress out of your weeknight salmon with this two-step method. Do you love salmon, but hate cooking it at home? We understand. Cooking salmon at home is needlessly risky. Sometimes the exterior doesn’t get the color you’re looking for. Sometimes the interior is overcooked, chalky, and, dare we say, cat food-esque. Thankfully, we developed a hybrid roasting method that’s guaranteed to give you well browned, yet tender salmon each and every time. Oh, and did we mention it’s also pretty hands off?
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy