As a long-time hunter in Alaska, I’ve killed a variety of big game, including sheep, caribou, bears, and moose. Which means I have also had to field dress and pack out all those animals. I know exactly how many backpack loads it takes to get each one off the mountain or out of the backcountry and back to my home near Fairbanks. Moose are by far the most tedious to pack out because of their sheer size. A big bull can weigh in excess of 1,000 pounds. This takes around seven to nine backpack loads if I have to walk the meat out, which is a tremendous amount of hard work.

