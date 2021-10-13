CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank building's new owners outline plans to revitalize it

By DYLAN VIDOVICH dvidovich@hdmediallc.com
Logan Banner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — David and Crystal Gore have some big plans to revitalize the old National Bank of Logan building downtown after signing the papers to purchase it last month. On Sept. 20, the husband-and-wife business team officially entered into an agreement with Jackson Building LLC, to purchase the building for $175,000. Jackson Building LLC is owned by Larry Jackson of North Springs in Wyoming County, who purchased the building in January after winning it at auction.

