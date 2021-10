My memories of first playing Alan Wake, at the time of its Xbox 360 launch in the spring of 2010, have inevitably faded somewhat in the last decade. I can recall the Twin Peaks-evoking oddness of its Bright Falls location (almost an open world), and its protagonist's portentous manuscript pages read out with the gravitas of a deflating balloon - which is fine, it just adds to the fun pulpy side of the experience. All those Energizer brand batteries, left in wonderfully convenient spots. I remember its possessed thresher chasing after me, like John Carpenter's Christine but bigger and angrier; and Alan's agent Barry Wheeler's terrific puffer-puffer jacket... or perhaps it's a gilet, that detail's been lost to time (likewise whether or not he enjoys lumpy chicken wraps).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO