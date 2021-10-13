UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Monster Beverage (MNST) to Hold

JPMorgan analyst Tycho Peterson downgraded Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ: ZY) from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "We initially downgraded ZY to Neutral from Overweight in August after the company disclosed technical issues with Hyaline, an overstated TAM for foldable electronic devices and departure of CEO Josh Hoffman. Management called out a notable shift in the expected timing for the foldable device market, stating demand for foldable devices is pushed out at least a year or more and that ZY has a “product in a market that is not quite ready for it.” As a result, ZY saw fewer customers interested in Hyaline than anticipated, and the company expects no product revenues in 2021 and immaterial revenues in 2022. ZY is searching for a permanent CEO and performing a business assessment following the missteps, and the company indicated it expects to provide an update in a few quarters. We continue to have high regard for interim CEO Jay Flatley (former ILMN CEO), however, the lack of visibility in the near term gives us pause relative to other names in our coverage. We updated our model to reflect 2Q results, and our forward estimates remain largely unchanged. Accordingly, we are downgrading ZY to UW from N with a PT of $12 (unchanged) as we see better risk/reward elsewhere in our coverage."

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO