UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Monster Beverage (MNST) to Hold

 6 days ago

Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy downgraded Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $92.00 (from $113.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade MNST to Hold from Buy/lower our PT to $92 given: i) US mkt share losses are worrisome as emerging brands disrupt the energy drink category; ii) Supply chain issues likely into '22 w/category pricing still on-hold; iii) Intl. story in "middle-innings" seven yrs. into KO agreement. We cut our '22-23 EPS ests. by 8-9% and see risk at 23x EV/EBITDA, ~32% prem. to KO/PEP (in line w/five-yr avg.), though repeat of '19 de-rating to 15-20% prem. likely."

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Dow Inc. (DOW) to Underperform

Wolfe Research analyst Josh Silverstein downgraded Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) from Peerperform to Underperform with a price target of $55.00. The analyst comments "We’re downgrading DOW to Underperform as we’re most cautious on the PetChem complex, are now 6% below 2022 Street EBITDA, and our new PT implies 7% downside. Our cautious PetChem view stems from our bullish natural gas, ethane, and propane outlook, which combined with PE prices flatlining and ethylene prices retrenching from early year gains, suggest margins are getting squeezed and this price environment could last for the next 6+ months. Additionally, while DOW has previously used feedstock flexibility to its advantage, with both ethane and propane prices high, operational flexibility has been reduced."
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Ulz downgraded Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) from
BTIG Downgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Bret Hazlett downgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) from Buy to Neutral.The analyst commented, "The Phase 3 ROMAN study
Jefferies Starts Freshworks Inc (FRSH) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill initiates coverage on Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) with a Hold rating and a price target of
Entrepreneur

Brand Strength Aids Monster Beverage (MNST) Amid Supply Woes

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST has been resilient in a tough market, owing to strength in its energy drinks business. The company’s sales in second-quarter 2021 benefited from continued strength in its energy drink category, particularly the Monster Energy brand. Product innovations play a significant role in the company’s success. It remains committed to product launches and innovation to boost growth.
TheStreet

Wayfair Stock Falls as Jefferies Downgrades Retailer to Hold

Wayfair (W) - Get Wayfair, Inc. Class A Report stock fell on Wednesday after the online home-décor operator received a downgrade from Jefferies amid growing concern over rising costs related to supply chain woes that could put a dent in sales. Wayfair shares were down more than 3% in premarket...
UPDATE: Wells Fargo Downgrades CyrusOne (CONE) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow downgraded CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) from Overweight
UPDATE: UBS Downgrades Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) to Sell

UBS analyst Steven Fisher downgraded Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $5 (from $14). The analyst commented, "We downgrade HYLN to Sell, from Neutral. We think HYLN is not going to meet market expectations for revenues in 2022 – 2024 (we calc shares reflect $240-250m in 2023 sales, vs UBSe $80m), a key valuation driver. Hitting milestones has taken longer than anticipated. We expect a careful customer adoption rate going forward, and market conditions such as supply chain and labor shortages are now more challenging. We do not forecast that HYLN will need to raise more capital. However, because we now expect the ramp-up to be longer and more costly, we see a greater risk HYLN needs to raise more capital, should there be even further delays, more inflation, execution challenges, or pricing pressure. While we expect HYLN to deliver Hybrids and initial Hypertrucks over the next 2 years, we think the stock and estimates need to reset even further to reflect the near term ramp-up and the longer term potential."
Stifel Downgrades Allogene (ALLO) to Hold

Stifel analyst Benjamin Burnett downgraded Allogene (NASDAQ: ALLO) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $18.00 (from $44.00).
UPDATE: Jefferies Starts argenx SE (ARGX) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari initiates coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX)
UPDATE: Jefferies Assumes Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari assumes coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL)
UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Eun Yang initiates coverage on Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $20.00. The analyst commented, "ATXS' only asset/STAR-0215 has the potential to be the best-in-class prophylactic therapy of HAE (>$4.5B global market by ~2026, per ATXS). With clinically validated target, STAR-0215 aims to offer a more convenient dosing & better efficacy vs current market leader TAK's Takhzyro (~$800M FY20 sales). Positive Ph1b/2 data potentially by YE23, if it shows a best-in-class profile, would drive the shares significantly higher from current modest valuation."
UPDATE: UPDATE: Jefferies Assumes Alkermes (ALKS) at Buy (correction)

Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari assumes coverage on Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $36.00. The analyst comments "While ALKS stock has run up ~30% in the last few months, we still lean positively for a few reasons: (1) Lybalvi's commercial potential is not fully appreciated as we forecast peak sales >$750Mn (~$215Mn higher than consensus); (2) ALKS' overall profitability will improve over time; (3) Although still early, we think ALKS has a competitive OX2 asset vs TAK and bake in ~$460Mn peak sales at a 30% POS. Buy, $36 PT."
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Zymergen Inc (ZY) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Tycho Peterson downgraded Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ: ZY) from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "We initially downgraded ZY to Neutral from Overweight in August after the company disclosed technical issues with Hyaline, an overstated TAM for foldable electronic devices and departure of CEO Josh Hoffman. Management called out a notable shift in the expected timing for the foldable device market, stating demand for foldable devices is pushed out at least a year or more and that ZY has a “product in a market that is not quite ready for it.” As a result, ZY saw fewer customers interested in Hyaline than anticipated, and the company expects no product revenues in 2021 and immaterial revenues in 2022. ZY is searching for a permanent CEO and performing a business assessment following the missteps, and the company indicated it expects to provide an update in a few quarters. We continue to have high regard for interim CEO Jay Flatley (former ILMN CEO), however, the lack of visibility in the near term gives us pause relative to other names in our coverage. We updated our model to reflect 2Q results, and our forward estimates remain largely unchanged. Accordingly, we are downgrading ZY to UW from N with a PT of $12 (unchanged) as we see better risk/reward elsewhere in our coverage."
Stifel Downgrades Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) to Hold

Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan downgraded Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) from
UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts Toughbuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright initiates coverage on Toughbuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) with
