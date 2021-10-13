UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Monster Beverage (MNST) to Hold
Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy downgraded Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $92.00 (from $113.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade MNST to Hold from Buy/lower our PT to $92 given: i) US mkt share losses are worrisome as emerging brands disrupt the energy drink category; ii) Supply chain issues likely into '22 w/category pricing still on-hold; iii) Intl. story in "middle-innings" seven yrs. into KO agreement. We cut our '22-23 EPS ests. by 8-9% and see risk at 23x EV/EBITDA, ~32% prem. to KO/PEP (in line w/five-yr avg.), though repeat of '19 de-rating to 15-20% prem. likely."www.streetinsider.com
