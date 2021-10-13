CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Spanish legend Xabi Alonso returns to his roots

Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer World Cup winner and Spanish legend Xabi Alonso spoke to CNN about his move into coaching at boyhood club Real Sociedad. Alonso spoke about how he's settling into that role, shared his thoughts on his good friend Mikel Arteta and a possible return to Liverpool.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Real Sociedad B coach Xabi: Replacing Klopp at Liverpool?

Real Sociedad B coach Xabi Alonso says he remains connected to Liverpool. The Spaniard, who made 210 appearances for Liverpool, has been speaking about the chances of one day returning to Anfield as manager, and the idea of replacing Jurgen Klopp in the dugout. "I am here in San Sebastian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
The Independent

Tough baptism for Ranieri as Salah strikes again – Premier League talking points

The Premier League returned this weekend following the international break.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of fixtures.Magical Mo purring as five-star Liverpool recapture title-winning formLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah as the best player on the planet after his superb performance in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition job against Watford at Vicarage Road. The Egyptian set up Sadio Mane’s opener with an exquisite pass before he left Watford’s defence bamboozled with his second stunning solo effort in successive matches in the second half. Salah has found the net in all but one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Xabi Alonso
Tribal Football

Man City legend Goater returns as academy coach

Manchester City legend Shaun Goater is returning to the club as an academy coach. Goater will work on a 23-month placement, according to the Manchester Evening News. The placement is part of an initiative which aims to increase the number of BAME coaches working in professional football. The 51-year-old, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Marcos Alonso enjoying life under Tuchel at Chelsea, but targeting eventual La Liga return

Marcos Alonso has been turning back the clock on his career this season, playing some of his best football for Chelsea since Conte’s first season in 2016-17, and even earning a recall to the Spanish national team for the first time in three years — then being one of their best players in their 2-1 win over Italy in the UEFA Nations League semifinals, consigning the European champions to their first defeat in three years. Coincidence? Probably not!
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba says Manchester United conceded ‘stupid goals’ in Leicester defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba admitted careless Manchester United deserved to lose after their unbeaten away record went up in smoke in chaotic fashion at Leicester.The Old Trafford giants lost a Premier League match on the road for the first time since January 2020 as Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes romped to a thrilling 4-2 win on Saturday afternoon.Mason Greenwood’s stunner put United ahead, only for Youri Tielemans to equalise in similarly impressive fashion after captain Harry Maguire was caught out on his return from injury.Caglar Soyuncu kicked off a wild conclusion when deservedly putting Leicester ahead, with substitute Marcus Rashford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Boyhood#Real Sociedad#Spanish#Cnn
chatsports.com

Hector Bellerin hints that he won't return to Arsenal after his Real Betis loan after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta as Spanish defender says emotional pull of playing for his favourite club was greater than money

Hector Bellerin has hinted he has no intention of returning to Arsenal when his season-long loan at Real Betis ends. The Spanish right-back supported Betis as a boy and accepted a move there on deadline day at the end of August as the Gunners signed Takehiro Tomiyasu to play his position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Look who's back! Sergio Aguero FINALLY pulls on a Barcelona shirt and scores in behind closed doors friendly after returning from injury... and Man City legend could make his competitive debut this weekend

Sergio Aguero appears to be in contention to make his official Barcelona debut at the weekend after netting in a training ground friendly on Wednesday morning. The 33-year-old joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer after bringing a decade-long stay at Premier League champions Manchester City to an end in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he will always thank Mike Ashley for giving him opportunity

Steve Bruce has insisted he will always have cause to thank Mike Ashley for handing him the reins at Newcastle.The Magpies’ head coach will celebrate 1,000 games in management on Sunday when he leads the club he supported as a boy into Premier League battle with Tottenham after surviving one of the most brutal weeks of his career to date.Few expected Bruce still to be in post when Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its takeover last Thursday, but he remains at the helm as the new owners continue to assess their options and has vowed to fight for the job...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Steve Bruce has been made the ‘fall guy’ at Newcastle, says son Alex

Steve Bruce has been made the “fall guy” at Newcastle and shown a lack of respect, according to his son Alex.Bruce will take charge of his 1,000th game as a manager when the Magpies host Tottenham on Sunday, but is widely expected to be replaced following the takeover of the club.Bruce took charge of his boyhood club in 2019, but was given little opportunity to refresh the squad under former owner Mike Ashley while also taking much of the blame for a lack of progress on the pitch.“It’s been tough,” Alex Bruce told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Manchester United: Five things we learned as Red Devils suffer damaging defeat in thriller

Manchester United slipped to a damaging defeat to Leicester who scored two late goals to seal a thrilling 4-2 win in the Premier League. Mason Greenwood opened the scoring with a stunning strike from the angle of the box that arrowed into the top corner but it was cancelled out by another moment of magic when Youri Tielemans floated a remarkable shot over David de Gea in an entertaining first half at the King Power. Tielemans was denied a second after De Gea tipped his placed shot around the post as Leicester increased the pressure. The Manchester United goalkeeper was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again

Luis Suarez reunites with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and for another 90 minutes, a fans' favourite and cherished former club will have to be enemies again. The last time Suarez met Liverpool in Spain was also the first time since he left the club five years earlier in 2014 and it was the Uruguayan who set the tone. He slid in studs up, not for a tackle but a finish, and without a moment's hesitation celebrated, circling around the back of Liverpool's goal, his arms outstretched, grinning. He had scored 82 goals in 133 games for them, won a cup with them, been defended through racism and biting scandals by them, and earned their adoration as one of their greatest ever players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: The numbers behind Red Devils’ stuttering start

Manchester United’s defeat to Leicester made it one point from their last three games and left them sixth in the Premier League – but is it time to panic?Having previously lost to Aston Villa and drawn with Everton, United have 14 points from their opening eight games, with a tough run of fixtures coming up.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United sides have a history of starting the season slowly – this is actually their best points return through the first eight games under his stewardship.The former Red Devils striker took over, initially as caretaker, mid-season in December 2018, so this is his...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy