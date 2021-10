The PIF’s takeover of the Tyneside club’s just the latest evidence of the footballing world’s ability to turn a blind eye when it suits them, writes Laura Lawrence. Sportswashing isn’t a new phenomenon in football. It’s been around for at least a century: from Mussolini hosting the 1934 World Cup, to the 1964 European Nations Cup in Franco’s Spain; from the 1978 World Cup being held in Argentina while it was still under military occupation, right up to next year’s World Cup in Qatar, where corruption and migrant deaths have done nothing to improve their reputation so far.

