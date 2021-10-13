CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's 'Squid Game' Inspires Real-Life Event In Abu Dhabi

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit Korean Show “Squid Game” has inspired a similar real-life event in Abu Dhabi, albeit without fatal consequences for the participants.

What Happened: The Korean Culture Center in the United Arab Emirates organized the event on Tuesday, as per a Khaleej Times report.

The event reportedly involved 338 people. Name Chan-woo, the director of the Culture Center told the Times, “The games seem a bit brutal in the series to [maximize] the dramatic element. However, all the games in the show are popular ones played by Korean children from past to present.”

Participants were expected to don uniforms comprising of Squid Game logo T-shirts while the staff would be dressed up in a fashion akin to the guards featured in the show.

Featured games include red light green light, Dalgona candy challenge, Marbles game, and Ddakji Game, as per a statement.

Why It Matters: On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest said that Squid Game could become Netflix’s most-watched series.

The series is expected to surpass 100 million viewing households, Ark said, citing Google Trends data.

Earlier in the year, Netflix had revealed a plan to spend $500 million on film and series production in South Korea this year to bolster local content.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Netflix shares traded nearly 0.3% lower at $624.94 in the regular session and fell almost 0.2% in the after-hours trading.

