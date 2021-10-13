Clarity from a former Mullis Center board member
As a former board member of the Mullis Community Senior Center, I’ve been asked who to vote for in the upcoming board election. We are experiencing Act 2 of the 2019 “Bring Back the Pledge” campaign. A grievance group, following the conclusion of their lawsuit, has been meeting at the Friday Harbor American Legion to conduct a campaign against the Mullis Center, based on misinformation, misunderstanding, and twisted facts.www.sanjuanjournal.com
