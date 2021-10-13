Thomas Partey is Arsenal's pivotal player as Mikel Arteta continues rebuild

Arsenal's £140 million summer transfer spree was a huge show of faith in manager Mikel Arteta's judgment, but it was also part of a gamble that began much earlier. This latest recruitment drive was the consequence of a promise by Kroenke Sports Enterprises to invest; it was their response to fan protests arising from the club's involvement in the failed European Super League project, which stoked longstanding resentment at their presiding over a gradual, but sustained, decline in the club's Premier League status. The Kroenkes have not been quite as parsimonious as some would argue.