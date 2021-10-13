Compton for port commissioner | Letter
You may wonder why Port Commission seats are rarely contested in smaller port districts such as ours. Washington State Law is designed to make Commissions stable with six-year terms and only one commissioner up for election staggered over two years similar to the U.S. Senate. Like the Senate, the system is set up to allow senators and commissioners to retain their seats for multiple terms often long after they stop being energetic and effective.www.sanjuanjournal.com
