Over the past 35 years I have worked with many talented individuals within the walls of the old and new hospital facilities. Everyone up on that hill has dedicated their lives to make certain anyone crossing the threshold of the Emergency Department gets the best care that can be given; however, you have to make it to the ED for us to be able to help. A quality Emergency Medical System (EMS) is that first step in getting there for many, and we have that right now.

CRAIG, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO