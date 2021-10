Austin J. Onken, age 22 of Waukon and formerly of New Hampton, died unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Austin James Onken was born July 28, 1999, in New Hampton. He loved spending time with his wife, Veronica, whether it was ice fishing trips or watching their TV shows together and time with his son, Aldous, teaching him all about life, love, and video games. Austin always enjoyed what time they had.