Fredericksburg, IA

Florence Rogers, 87

nhtrib.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorence Rogers, age 87 of Fredericksburg, IA died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Sumner, IA. The Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, IA with Rev. Ronnie Koch presiding over the service. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg, IA with Chad Morriss, Tonya Blasen, Jill Buland, Erin Dedor, Alex Rogers, Austin Rogers, Jared Morriss, Amanda Pederson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Kate Morriss, Kash Morriss, Joseph Blasen, Carson Dedor, Lauren Dedor, Gage Pederson, AJ Buland and Madisen Buland.

