(6PM-10PM Hourly) The Comedy Nook (in LA)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A protest strike shuttered businesses, schools and public transportation in a new blow to Haiti’s anemic economy, and unions and other groups vowed to continue the shutdown Tuesday in anger over worsening crime as authorities try to rescue 17 kidnapped members of a U.S.-based missionary group.
Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
Washington — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family announced, amid an ongoing battle with cancer. He was 84. Powell, the first Black secretary of state and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was fully vaccinated, his family...
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, calling the Republican-backed measure plainly unconstitutional and specifically designed to evade judicial scrutiny. The administration asked the Supreme Court to quickly reverse...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses this week in an effort to provide flexibility as the campaign for extra shots expands. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters...
Former President Trump released a statement on Monday discussing his four-hour deposition in the civil lawsuit involving alleged violence that broke out between protesters and his security guards in 2015, saying he was "pleased to have had the opportunity to tell my side of this ridiculous story." In 2015, a...
More than half of the Washington, D.C., Metro system's train cars have been taken offline after last week's derailment and a possible safety issue with wheel assemblies, officials said. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission on Sunday ordered that all 748 of the system's 7000-series rail cars, about 60 percent of...
Comments / 0