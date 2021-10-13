Loving The Legalists

I must share how my heart was warmed by the display of patriotism by many of our students Friday, Sept. 24. I have been seeing American flags in many pickup truck beds at the PAS parking lot since the beginning of school, which has made me smile. But, Friday afternoon was the epitome of American pride as the high school students along with the National Guard, sheriffs’ department, fire department, and ambulance department paraded around the square. There were 13 extremely clean trucks donning not only the American Flag, but also the MIA/POW Flag. I’m not sure of the origination of this plan, but what a tribute to the 13 soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO