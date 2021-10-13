CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

VanMoof V electric bike offers a top speed of 31mph

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dutch electric bike design company VanMoof has introduced a new addition to their range revealing its very first “hyperbike”. Offering a new, faster e-bike that will “redefine city mobility for good” says VanMoof and is capable of reaching speeds up to 31 mph or 50 kmh. The VanMoof V electric bike will be launching next year with the first deliveries taking place late in 2022. Prices will start from £3498, €3498 or $3498 depending on your location.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

The best electric bikes for an easier ride

The urge to purchase an electric bike typically hits soon after spotting someone else riding one through the streets. It’s easy to picture yourself on the bike, zipping around town or on trails. It’s fortuitous that you waited too long to purchase an e-bike. These powered rides have come a...
BICYCLES
Sunderland Echo

Is it worth buying an electric bike? We compare the best hybrid e-bikes from Halfords, Ribble and Carrera

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. Electric hybrid bikes are, essentially, normal hybrid bikes, souped-up with an electric motor that activates when you need extra grunt as you pedal. Rather than a sloths’ approach to exercise, this allows someone of any fitness level to get onto a bike, safe in the knowledge their piece of kit will assist them if faced with a daunting hill or a commute a little too long to handle on their own.
BICYCLES
Democrat-Herald

Teaming up on rebates for electric bikes

Pacific Power, economic development officials and local electric bicycle dealers have joined forces to put electric bikes into the hands of low-income residents in the Corvallis area. Pacific Power has awarded a $60,000 grant to the Corvallis/Benton County economic development office, which is reviewing applications and working with the bike...
CORVALLIS, OR
CarBuzz.com

This Is The New Electric Honda HR-V

Earlier this year, Honda revealed the new HR-V for Europe and Japan with a cleaner, coupe-style design, and a new hybrid powertrain. A separate HR-V is being designed specifically for the US market, but it still doesn't have a launch date. In the meantime, Honda has presented another new version...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Bike#Top Speed#Cycling Infrastructure#Europe#Dutch
Northern Virginia Daily

Lisa Currie: Take me to the top on my new electric bike

I am not sure if you’ve seen them – those electric bikes that some people have taken to using. I have to say that I have turned my nose up at these new-fangled electric means of transportation; that’s not really cycling. My horty torty position toward electric bikes really has...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Benefits of step through electric bikes

You have been riding your 'normal' bicycle for as long as you can remember and you wonder why everyone is so wildly enthusiastic about those step-through electric bikes. In this blog we list the advantages of a step-through electric bike compared to a normal bicycle, so that you are just as enthusiastic.
BICYCLES
The Press

Addmotor Starts Prime Month With The Electric Bike & Accessories Sale

EL MONTE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For shopping lovers, Black Friday must be the biggest and most exciting shopping event of one year. And now, Addmotor is pleased to bring our loyal customers with the biggest sale of the year in the Prime Month Sale. From October 5th to 25th, Addmotor will bring people unprecedented discounts and promotions in 2021!
BICYCLES
Tree Hugger

The VanMoof V E-Bike Can Go 31 MPH. It Shouldn't.

In Europe, e-bikes that can be ridden in bike lanes without licensing are limited to 15 mph. In the U.S., where there are rules, Class 1 and II pedelecs are limited to 20 mph and Class III to 28 mph. Now Van Moof is joining BMW in trying to push the rules with their new Van Moof V, which can go 31 mph, or twice the European limit.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
CleanTechnica

The Lectric eBikes XP 2.0 Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Lectric eBikes released two new versions of its popular fat tire folding electric bikes a few weeks ago, and we were excited to spend a few days chugging around town on a Lectric eBikes XP Step-Thru 2.0 prototype. They took a few weeks to get through the production and delivery hell that’s par for the course for any new product launch, and hooked us up with a new Lectric XP 2.0 for a more in-depth review.
BICYCLES
MySanAntonio

Two-wheeled mopeds are going electric and gaining speed

On a weekday morning last month, I made the mistake of driving from my home in northern New Jersey, across the bottom of Manhattan and into Brooklyn. The trip, crossing two rivers and the biggest metropolis in the U.S., is never without some stop-and-go, so I knew to leave extra time, but this day was especially gummed-up - a cascade of accidents, lane closures, and disabled vehicles that left me inching my way along the twenty-miles. To make matters worse, I knew that this was my own fault, that, as the urbanist aphorism goes, I was not in traffic, I was traffic.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Electric bike buyer's guide 2021

What is an e-bike? How does an e-bike work? And which e-bike should you buy? We have the answers... There is no denying that electric bicycles are becoming more prominent in the UK, with sales figures more than doubling since the beginning of 2020. Whether it’s for the school run or the commute, they’re a fantastic tool to get people moving and for replacing journeys they might otherwise make in a car.
BICYCLES
GeekyGadgets

JAKEMY professional cordless electric screwdriver and drill

Makers, hobbyists, engineers and tinkerers searching for an p affordable professional cordless electric screwdriver and drill set. Maybe interested to know that the JAKEMY set has launched on Kickstarter this month and has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 41 days remaining thanks to over 180 backers. The high quality electric screwdriver and drill set features a high capacity battery to speed settings and anti-slip silicone handle. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

More details on the new 2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV

Honda has revealed more details about its new 2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV ahead of its European launch, it is coming to Europe later this year and to the UK next year. The 2021 Honda HR-V is powered by two compact, powerful electric motors that work alongside an Atkinson-cycle 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, a lithium-ion battery and it will come with 131 PS and 253 Nm of torque.
CARS
Gear Patrol

The 31-mph VanMoof V Is the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them. This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
BICYCLES
GeekyGadgets

Toyota Mirai hydrogen fueled radio controlled car unveiled

Toyota has launched a mini version of their Toyota Mirai, this is not any ordinary radio controlled car though, this one is powered by hydrogen. Toyota teamed up with Bramble energy and Tamiya UK to create a hydrogen powered 1.10 scale replica of it Mirai hydrogen saloon, have a look at the video below.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Blincclip super-bright blinking bicycle reflector needs no batteries

Cyclists looking for an innovative blinking bicycle reflector maybe interested in the Blincclip a superbright, blinking bicycle reflector that requires no batteries, charging or power of any kind. The unique design quickly clips to your seat providing extra visibility when URI and in in lowlight or during the night. Bicycle...
BICYCLES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy