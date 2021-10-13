VanMoof V electric bike offers a top speed of 31mph
Dutch electric bike design company VanMoof has introduced a new addition to their range revealing its very first “hyperbike”. Offering a new, faster e-bike that will “redefine city mobility for good” says VanMoof and is capable of reaching speeds up to 31 mph or 50 kmh. The VanMoof V electric bike will be launching next year with the first deliveries taking place late in 2022. Prices will start from £3498, €3498 or $3498 depending on your location.www.geeky-gadgets.com
