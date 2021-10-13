All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Projects Since Leaving Royal Family

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO