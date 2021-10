Wyrdwood is one of the more advanced resources you can find in New World. If you want to harvest it, you’ll need to grind your logging trade skill up to 100 before you can do that, which will take you quite a bit of time. After you reach this point, the Wyrdwood trees will become available for you to chop down, and you can start using them in more difficult recipes or sell them on the market to other players who have not reached this point. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of the locations you find Wyrdwood trees in New World.

