Points to consider when choosing a video conferencing service

When the pandemic struck across the world in March 2020, it brought all economic activities to a grinding halt overnight due to almost all nations’ imposition of strict lockdowns. Businesses were unable to figure out the way forward. Soon after recovering from the initial shock, it became clear that despite the limitations amid the pandemic, it was necessary to maintain business continuity by allowing employees to work from home and connect with other stakeholders virtually through video conferencing. It allowed businesses to carry on with selective business activities and keep in touch with customers and clients while sending out a positive signal about the possibility of making a comeback anytime soon.