China Says Warplane Exercises Are Warnings to Taiwan and U.S.

By John Feng
 5 days ago

A Chinese government official confirmed Wednesday that recent military exercises near Taiwan were intended as warnings to the island's independence supporters and "external forces"—an indirect hint at the United States.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) in Beijing, spoke after Taiwan's Defense Ministry detected 153 People's Liberation Army warplane sorties into the international airspace southwest of the island, including 150 flights in the span of five days.

It marked an alarming escalation that coincided with China's National Day celebrations on October 1, but Beijing had not specifically linked the PLA missions to any intended audiences until this week.

"The PLA training activities target 'Taiwan independence' splittism and interference by external forces," Ma said at a regular press conference. The maneuvers were a "completely just move" to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he added.

The regular warplane operations near Taiwan began in earnest in March 2019, defense officials on the island said. The dramatic spike in activity earlier in October also happened as American and British carrier groups sailed from the Western Pacific into the South China Sea —a deployment China appeared to perceive as threatening.

Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told legislators last week that cross-strait tensions were now at their " most severe " in the four decades since he enlisted in the military. He assessed that the PLA would possess the capability to invade Taiwan at minimal cost by 2025.

The Biden administration at all levels has backed Taiwan and described China's military flights as destabilizing and risking "miscalculation."

Beijing, however, appears to be alone in pinning heightened tensions on Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which it claims is pushing for the island's formal independence, despite pledges by Taiwan's leadership to do the opposite.

"If the DPP authorities stubbornly persist and don't stop before it's too late, it will only push Taiwan into a more dangerous situation," said the TAO's Ma.

Faced with Beijing's consistent claim that Taiwan is a Chinese province, Taipei insists it is already a functionally independent state under the formal name the Republic of China, and therefore doesn't see a need to declare independence.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen rebuffed her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Sunday after he had insisted the island's "unification" with the mainland was inevitable. Tsai said her country's future would be decided by its 23.5 million people. The U.S., for its part, continues to support Taiwan's democracy.

On Tuesday, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby offered a rare clarification of America's "one China" policy and its official position on Taiwan's political status, which it considers to be undetermined.

The American policy is "distinct from Beijing's 'one China' principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party asserts sovereignty over Taiwan," Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon . "We take no position [...] on sovereignty over Taiwan.

"We will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan," he added. "Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the strait and within the region, again, in keeping with that 'one China' policy."

The U.S. broke off formal ties with Taiwan's government in 1979, but Washington remains Taipei's strongest international backer, contributing to the island's self-defense capabilities through arms sales and technical assistance.

Dennis Sanchez
5d ago

these Chinese just said thee . reason they're escalating their presence was to keep the peace. now they say it's a warning! you can't trust the chinese!! we must be ready for war now!!! and prep the taiiwanese with as much military help.they need!

americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
Washington Examiner

Don't give Taiwan a US defense guarantee

Is a Chinese invasion of Taiwan on the near horizon?. The question is legitimate. China has been flexing its muscles this month, sending about 150 fighter and bomber aircraft through the southwest portion of Taiwan's air defense identification zone. Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated what has been a key plank of the Chinese Communist Party's platform since nationalists fled mainland China in 1949. Sooner or later, Xi said, Taiwan must be reunified with the motherland.
The Independent

China ‘fires hypersonic missile that circles globe before striking target’

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew round the earth before speeding towards its target, catching US intelligence services by surprise, it was reported.The technology demonstrates an advanced space capability showing China’s progress on hypersonic weaponry to be far more developed than US officials realised, according to the Financial Times.The missile, carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle which flew through low-orbit space before cruising downward, missed its target by 24 miles, according to three people familiar with the test.“We have no idea how they did this,” one of those briefed on the intelligence told the newspaper.China joins the US,...
The Independent

China lashes out at US and Canada for sending warships to Taiwan Strait as regional tensions rise

China has reacted with fury after the United States and Canada sent warships to the Taiwan Strait.“The United States and Canada colluded to provoke and stir up trouble ... seriously jeopardising peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait,” the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement, Reuters reported.Earlier this month, China sent about 150 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ), inflaming tensions in the region. In response, the United States and Canada sent the guided missile destroyer USS Dewey and the frigate HMCS Winnipeg, respectively, to the Taiwan Strait on Thursday and...
AFP

US defence chief in Georgia for military talks

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia Monday on the first leg of a visit to three allies on the Black Sea, aiming to deliver a message of support against threats from Russia. The first Pentagon chief to visit since 2014, Austin will seek to renew a military training program and demonstrate Americaâs commitment to Tbilisi, which has sought for years to become a full member of NATO. "We are reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression," a senior US defence official told reporters ahead of the trip. Russian troops are stationed in two Georgian breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and Moscow opposes any move to elevate the countryâs NATO status from partner-state level to full member.
New York Post

China says new hypersonic missile a blow to US ‘strategic superiority’

China is putting the US on blast following a report that it launched a hypersonic missile into orbit — ridiculing America’s sense of “strategic superiority.”. The recent launch of the nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle into low orbit, first reported in the Financial Times on Saturday, caught the US intelligence community by surprise.
TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
CNBC

U.S. and Canadian warships sailed through Taiwan Strait last week

While tensions across the Taiwan Strait have risen, there has been no shooting and Chinese aircraft have not entered Taiwanese air space, concentrating their activity in the southwestern part of the ADIZ. While including Taiwanese territorial air space, the ADIZ encompasses a broader area that Taiwan monitors and patrols that...
realcleardefense.com

When Will China Surpass the U.S. in Military Air Superiority?

For decades, the United States military has benefited from having air superiority over its enemies in all its conflicts around the world. The Pentagon's multibillion-dollar investment in advanced warplanes, weapons systems, satellites and aircraft carriers has made air power a central part of America's global projection of military might. However,...
