Dayramir Gonzalez 'Havana Today, Afro Cuban Jazz' October 23 At Flushing Town Hall

By SCOTT THOMPSON PUBLIC RELATIONS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Gonzalez is a stunningly gifted composer and arranger. This story appears courtesy of Scott Thompson Public Relations. For interview requests or more information contact Scott Thompson Public Relations.

