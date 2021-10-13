CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Microsoft X-Rings VR controller prototype can deform objects in virtual environments

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft Research has demonstrated a new VR controller in the form of the X-Rings which uses an adaptive shape design using four motor-driven expandable rings with capacitive sensors to simulate touch, grasp and the ability to deform objects in virtual environments. Changing shapes with the VR controller takes less than 100 milliseconds or the equivalent of 9 frames at 90 Hz. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the X-Rings VR controller designed by the Microsoft research team.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

New HTC VR headset reportedly coming this week, company working on its own virtual world

Remember HTC? The company that once made beautifully carved metal smartphones entered the VR business a while back. Now, according to a new report from Protocol, HTC is planning to launch its new VR headset this week. The VR headset from HTC will reportedly be called Vive Flow. It’ll primarily be a “lightweight consumer” media consumption device “with access to some casual gaming,” Protocol says.
CELL PHONES
itprotoday.com

A Guide to Securing Virtual Desktops in Microsoft Azure

Organizations are continuing to pursue remote workforce enablement using products like VDI and Windows Virtual Desktops in Microsoft Azure. But many make the mistake of thinking either the shared responsibility model or built-in security protections in Azure are enough to secure and safeguard their virtual desktop environment. That is not the case.
SOFTWARE
The Drum

Reality check: How businesses can take advantage of VR and AR

If you’ve ever used a filter that alters your face, played Pokémon GO, or tried out how a product would look in your home or on your body, then you’ve experienced virtual reality (VR). Many VR experiences rely on headsets, such as Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, or Google Cardboard, in...
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

The best Xbox controller is made by Razer, not Microsoft

These days, Razer makes literally everything from gaming peripherals, to laptops, to cyberpunk masks, to thumb sleeves. But its bread and butter is still performance peripherals for gamers. I’ve been testing the Wolverine V2 Chroma, a wired “pro” controller for Xbox that uses mecha-tactile switches and I must say, it’s better than Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controller while being more affordable.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Environment#Design#Microsoft X Rings Vr#The X Rings Vr#Capacitance
MacRumors Forums

Microsoft Releases Windows 11, Mac Virtualization Support Still Seems Unlikely

Following three months of beta testing, Microsoft has officially released Windows 11, which brings a new design, new multitasking features, and other software additions to the PC-using public. Perhaps inspired by macOS, the main Windows 11 screen features rounded corners on several interface elements including application windows, and in combination...
SOFTWARE
PCGamesN

The Xbox Series X is slowly becoming a gaming PC, thanks to Microsoft Edge

The line between console and PC is forever blurring, especially when it comes to hardware similarities like NVMe gaming SSD storage. Yet, while they’re all designed for gaming, consoles typically lack the utilities and functionality available to gaming PC users. Now, thanks to Microsoft’s latest Edge for Xbox update, the browser has keyboard and mouse support, as well as access to desktop sites, web apps, and even Google Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

X-Rings is a 360-degree shape display for VR

A lot of researchers and manufacturers are working on innovations for virtual reality. Virtual reality has been around for a long time but so far has seen limited adoption. A new device has turned up that will be shown off at the UIST 2021 ACM Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology. The device is called X-Rings.
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Canon dives into virtual reality with its first interchangeable VR lens

Canon is introducing a way to capture stereoscopic 180° virtual reality footage with its new EOS VR System, including a new Fisheye lens designed for 3D VR content. Canon is introducing its latest virtual reality capture solution, the EOS VR System, which includes the new Canon RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye lens has been developed with high-quality 3D 180° VR content in mind.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Youtube
totalgamingnetwork.com

Microsoft Announces New Translucent Anniversary Xbox Controller

Xbox is turning 20 and Microsoft is celebrating in style. Back in the day, translucent and transparent devices were all the rage. Now, they seem to be making a bit of a comeback. The latest to sport that sexy translucent plastic design is none other than the Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Stereo Headset.
VIDEO GAMES
itprotoday.com

Securing Multi-Cloud Environments with VM-Series Virtual Firewalls

Protect Your Organization in Public and Private Clouds. Organizations are facing a host of complex challenges as they navigate their cloud journeys. From lack of visibility to an increased attack surface, successfully overcoming these obstacles can seem like an uphill battle. Read this in-depth white paper to see why VM-Series...
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

Microsoft xCloud is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware

Xbox’s Cloud Gaming service xCloud is now fully powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware which has led to faster load times and a boost in performance. In a statement shared to The Verge, Microsoft said that "it recently completed the upgrade, which improves both frame rates and game load times for players streaming Xbox games over the web."
VIDEO GAMES
gitconnected.com

How To Work With VS Code And Virtual Environments In Python

A walk-through example of how to work with Python Virtual Environments in VS Code. We have provided examples of how to work with conda environments. In this post, we will provide you a walk-through example of how to work with VS Code and virtual environments. Why working with Virtual Environments.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
chatsports.com

3D VR Virtual Reality Glasses Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Google, Samsung, Razer

The latest study released on the Global 3D VR Virtual Reality Glasses Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The 3D VR Virtual Reality Glasses market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
ELECTRONICS
pocketgamer.com

Nacon MG-X Mobile Controller review - "A tailored, premium controller"

There seems to be a new mobile controller coming out every month at the moment, and for good reason: Apple Arcade, Xbox Game Pass, and Stadia are bringing more and more controller-ready games to mobile phones than the platform has ever had. As such, it's the perfect time to have a serious discussion about mobile peripherals, specifically the Nacon MG-X, an Android-compatible controller designed with Xbox Game Pass on mobile in mind.
VIDEO GAMES
cepro.com

Hypnos Virtual Looks to Infuse VR Experience with Personalized Aromas for Gaming and More

Gamers and wellness enthusiasts who are looking to take their passions to the next level might want to keep an eye on Hypnos Virtual’s scent-based virtual reality (VR) experience Scentscape. The company is a newcomer to the residential wellness space and is looking to transform the VR experience by introducing what it calls Bio-Media, which brings mood-making or mood-appropriate bio-aromatics into the fold.
VIDEO GAMES
photographyblog.com

Nikon Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Offers 7.8x Zoom

The Nikon Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR super-zoom lens new offers superb image quality and versatility for those shooting at wide, standard, or telephoto focal lengths. The NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR will be available from November 2021 priced at £599.00 in the UK. Nikon UK Press Release. London,...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Facebook execs tease VR prototype hardware with new photos

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook virtual reality lead and soon-to-be CTO Andrew Bosworth (or “Boz”) are playing around with prototype VR (or AR) tech and want to show it off. Both executives have posted pictures of themselves wearing prototype headsets and linking the concepts to Facebook’s work on the metaverse. While the headsets the two are wearing are in no way guaranteed to become actual retail products, it’s an interesting look at what’s going on in Facebook’s virtual reality lab.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

OLOR Coco compact desktop air purifier

Researchers and engineers from OLOR Coco based in Vancouver Canada have created a compact desktop air purifier offering a lightweight portable air purification system that can also eliminate viruses and germs from the air in your vicinity. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from...
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

JAKEMY professional cordless electric screwdriver and drill

Makers, hobbyists, engineers and tinkerers searching for an p affordable professional cordless electric screwdriver and drill set. Maybe interested to know that the JAKEMY set has launched on Kickstarter this month and has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 41 days remaining thanks to over 180 backers. The high quality electric screwdriver and drill set features a high capacity battery to speed settings and anti-slip silicone handle. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy