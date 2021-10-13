Microsoft X-Rings VR controller prototype can deform objects in virtual environments
Microsoft Research has demonstrated a new VR controller in the form of the X-Rings which uses an adaptive shape design using four motor-driven expandable rings with capacitive sensors to simulate touch, grasp and the ability to deform objects in virtual environments. Changing shapes with the VR controller takes less than 100 milliseconds or the equivalent of 9 frames at 90 Hz. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the X-Rings VR controller designed by the Microsoft research team.www.geeky-gadgets.com
