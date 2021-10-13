CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Etihad raises $1.2 bln in sustainability-linked debt

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it has raised $1.2 billion with a loan linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets in global aviation.

The airline said this was the first sustainability-linked loan in global aviation tied to ESG targets, which relate to reducing carbon emissions and improving corporate governance in addition to advancing female participation.

"Through our Greenliner programme, we are pursuing multiple sustainability-related initiatives at Etihad Airways to improve the environmental footprint of aviation, and green financing is a key part of our strategy," the group's CFO Adam Boukadida said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6Pl9_0cPgWhXf00
An Etihad Airways Airbus A320-200 at the National Airport Minsk, Belarus, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Etihad has committed to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

HSBC

and FAB

acted as joint ESG structuring banks, joint ESG coordinators, joint bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers. FAB also acted as facility agent.

Last year, Etihad raised $600 million in "transition" sukuk, or Islamic bonds, which are used by companies to switch to more environmentally sustainable operations.

It also raised a 100 million euro loan in 2019 tied to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Chinese property bonds firm after Kaisa and Sunac make coupon payments

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chinese property bonds remained firm on Tuesday after two major developers made coupon payments, though the market remained focused on the potential for default by China Evergrande Group this week. The bond market has responded positively to comments from China’s central bank on Friday...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etihad Airways#Sustainability#Esg#Fab#Islamic
Reuters

Israeli AI chipmaker Hailo raises $136 mln, valued at $1 bln

JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hailo, an artificial intelligence-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, said on Tuesday it raised $136 million in a private funding round led by Poalim Equity and Gil Agmon. A source closed to the company said the financing was done at a valuation of $1 billion, making Hailo a...
BUSINESS
power-technology.com

Ørsted receives $2.3bn sustainability-linked credit facility

Danish energy company Ørsted has secured a €2bn ($2.3bn) five-year sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility to be used for its general corporate purposes. The credit facility has two one-year extension options and will replace Ørsted’s existing undrawn €1.4bn syndicated revolving credit facility, which it entered in December 2015. Ørsted CFO...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Wiz raises $250 mln, values Israeli cyber firm at $6 bln

JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz said on Monday it had raised $250 million in a private funding round that values the company at $6 billion. Wiz, established in 2020, completed a $350 million financing round this year that had valued the cloud security platform at $1.7 billion.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
Reuters

Development banks linked to nature loss worth $800 bln per year

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - I nvestments made by public development banks around the world could destroy nature worth $800 billion each year, researchers warned on Thursday, urging greater testing and transparency of the institutions’ lending to reduce the risks to biodiversity. A study published by the...
AGRICULTURE
crowdfundinsider.com

UOB and Digital Securities Exchange ADDX Collaborate On Sustainability-Linked Digital Bond

(SGX: U11) and digital securities exchange ADDX have concluded the digitization and digital custody of the inaugural sustainability-linked bond recently introduced by Sembcorp Industries. This initiative comes amid “a rise in the use of digital securities to enhance the efficiency of bonds and other fixed income instruments.”. As mentioned in...
MARKETS
Travel Weekly

Etihad Airways’ ‘sustainable flight’ now on sale

Etihad Airways is inviting passengers to book a special ‘sustainable flight’ from Heathrow to Abu Dhabi on October 23. The flight aims to celebrate the second anniversary of the Etihad Greenliner Programme, which uses Etihad’s Boeing 787 fleet as a test bed for sustainability improvements. Since 2019, the airline has...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

TUI to raise 1.1 bln euros in equity after summer bookings boost

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Travel company TUI Group (TUIGn.DE) said it would raise 1.1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) in equity to help pay down its pandemic debt, as it reported a jump in holiday bookings in late summer. Germany-based TUI has taken on loans of over 4 billion euros...
TRAVEL
smarteranalyst.com

Analog Devices Issues Inaugural $750M Sustainability-Linked Bond

Semiconductor company Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) recently announced the issuance of its inaugural sustainability-linked bond amounting to $750 million in 7-year notes. This issuance is in line with the company’s aspirational ESG goals. Analog Devices is one of the first technology firms in the U.S. to offer three sustainability-linked bond...
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

MTN Uganda IPO to raise about $1.2 billion – regulator

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Telecoms firm MTN Uganda’s initial public offering is expected to raise about $1.2 billion, Keith Kalyegira, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Markets Authority said on Tuesday. MTN Uganda said earlier it had approval to list 20% of its shareholding. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George...
WORLD
Reuters

Demiroren's debt restructuring talks now cover $2 bln -sources

ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Demiroren Holding, Turkey’s largest media owner, is in talks with banks to restructure some $2 billion in loans, sources familiar with the talks said, more than previously reported as the focus has expanded to debt used to acquire media, lottery and energy assets,. The sources,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Poor countries' debt rose 12% to record $860 bln in 2020- World Bank

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The debt burden of the world’s low-income countries rose 12% to a record $860 billion in 2020 as countries responded to the COVID-19 crisis with massive fiscal, monetary, and financial stimulus packages, the World Bank said in a report released Monday. World Bank President David...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Morrisons investors set to rubber stamp $10 bln CD&R takeover

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders in supermarket group Morrisons are expected on Tuesday to approve a 7 billion pound ($9.6 billion) offer by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), bringing the curtain down on Britain’s most fiercely contested takeover this year. CD&R, which has former Tesco...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy