CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

VMmark create tile0 DS3DB0 failed

By amypan
vmware.com
 5 days ago

I am building VMmark test environment, but I meet an issue need your help. I tried create Tile0 19 VMs by one VMmark3.properties, but failed. So I build Tile0 VMs one by one. The last VM is DS3DB0, if I put LUN=datastore91 or SSD2, it will failed. If I put LUN=Storage it will build DS3DB0 successfully.

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
High Point Enterprise

StoreOnce 5100 with failed disk - is it save to replace failed disk

I have a StoreOnce 5100 System with a failed disk. The HotSpare seems to be active. The Volume shows the state "DEGRADED":. How can I check if it is save to replace the failed disk (Bay: 3)?. The last event I saw related to this is:. component:drive, status:OK, location:drive S/N:ZC10S22X0000C721E2AC...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Complinace update fails

We upgrade our visors to 7.0.3 Build 18644231. I now have 3 compliance updates that fail with "The host returns esxupdate error codes: -1. Check the Lifecycle Manager log files and esxupdate log files for more details." Also, since upgrading to vCenter to 7.03, my ESXi sever will not join...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Fail to suspend a machine with multiple VMDK files created

The checkpoint error is a sign something is wrong, but hard to say what. It just might be because of a lack of free disk space, but that's a guess. You shouldn't suspend a VM when you have free disk space constraints anyways as that needs extra disk space for the RAM contents of your VM. In your case, that's a 6GB file already (see the .vmem file in your files screenshot)
SOFTWARE
inavateonthenet.net

Why projects fail

Every integrator has a few horror stories of projects that have gone awry. Paul Milligan finds out how you can minimise the pain and worry and keep clients for longer. “Everyone in AV has their own personal book of war stories to share at any given opportunity when put in a room together with somebody else about the things that go wrong.” This quote from Jason Brameld, technical director from integrator Torpedo Factory Group, astutely highlights one aspect of the job no integrator can escape. All AV projects have issues or difficulties, its unavoidable, the amount of pain you suffer can differ greatly from mild annoyance to all-out war. How you can mitigate issues and stop the pain before it happens or while it is happening has become a vital element of an integrator’s skillset.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Vmmark#The Vmmark Users Guide
business.com

Fail Safe vs. Fail Secure

Fail safe and fail secure are terms that refer to access control systems. These aren't computer systems, networks or data, but rather physical entry to buildings. Physical security is critical to your business, but it's often discounted as obvious when compared to the complexity of digital security. Lock the doors, have someone at the front, use smart cards or other electronic methods to enter sensitive areas – what else is there to know?
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

failed vrrp exsi 7.0

I have installed VRRP with server UCOPIA. In version ESXi 6.7 the VRRP function is correct if I enable in security accept for promiscuous mode, mac address changes and forget transmits. In version ESXi 7.0 the before config security doesn't function, and I don't reach the virtual IP of VRRP.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Failed to suspend VM on Windows 11

I am getting couple errors (related to vcpu0, vcpu1, vcpu2, vcpu3) when I tried to suspend my VM(Linux). It was working fine on windows 10 but the issue happened after I upgrade my OS to Windows 11. I've tried to create new VMs but it didn't help. I've attached the...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vRealize Automation deployment failed

I don't know in this case, but in the vast majority of the cases, the problem is NTP or DNS. If you use FQDN for NTP, try the IP. Be sure that you have only 1 DNS record for each IP. vExpert 2017-2018-2019-2020-2021. https://www.linkedin.com/in/damianbacalov/
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

Re: Lenovo T15g Gen2

I have a brand new Lenovo T15g Gen2 with the i9-11950H processor and VMWare pretty much refuses to run any Kind of OS that supports multiple CPU's. Anyone find a work around for this. Is VMWare Pro ever going to support the CPU? I have a Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10 VM that I can run on any PC just fine except the Lenovo laptop so I know it has something to do with this Lenovo system. Here is what I have troubleshot so far.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Change IP Address on Workstation Pro

Hello, I'm newbie in IP address and stuff, so I wonder if you can help me to put another IP address in a virtual machine, because I want to use it like is another person using it, in another place. Now I try to do it but it kinda shows that is another person but in the same house, it doesn't work for me.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Workstation Pro 16.1.0 doesnt complie vmmon and vmnet on CentOS Fusion 8(kernel 4.18.0-257)

I have updated from CentOS 8 to CentOS 8 stream, but I cannot compile vmmon and vmnet so VMware Workstation won't work. Checking the message it is caused by totalram_pages. 2020-12-12T10:59:17.345+09:00| host-4007| I005: /tmp/modconfig-Bn63vh/vmmon-only/linux/hostif.c: 関数 ‘HostIF_EstimateLockedPageLimit’ 内:. 2020-12-12T10:59:17.345+09:00| host-4007| I005: /tmp/modconfig-Bn63vh/vmmon-only/linux/hostif.c:1683:25: エラー: ‘totalram_pages’ が異なる種類のシンボルとして再宣言されました. 2020-12-12T10:59:17.345+09:00| host-4007| I005: extern unsigned long...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Noticeable typing lag in Linux VM terminals since v16.2 upgrade

Upgraded my EndeavourOS host to version 16.2 yesterday. Now I'm noticing a lag when typing in any VM terminal window - Arch, Ubuntu, openSUSE are are experiencing the same thing. I'm using open-vm-tools, which has never been a problem before. I have not changed any settings on the VMs since their creations: 8GB RAM, 4GB vGPU, 8 vCPUs.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Could not connect 'Ethernet0' to virtual network '/dev/vmnet8'

When I set the network to "NAT", the error came out, but it's ok when I use "Bridged":. Could not connect 'Ethernet0' to virtual network '/dev/vmnet8'. Fusion 12.1 under macOS Big Sur has lost network connectivity (Could not connect 'Ethernet0') vmware 11.53 on 10.13 - Could -big not connect "'Ethernet0'"...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Reorder a property group in vRA 8

I've created and also migrated some fairly large property groups that are mapped to input groups but the ordering is way out of line with what I want to present. I can't seem to find any way to reorder them. Is this possible? Also in the custom form for the service broker it looks like you can only drop in the property group not manipulate individual fields? That is also a big mess for me and probably means severing those larger groups into smaller groups of some sort or eliminating the input type groups in most cases and just using individual cloud template inputs. Am I missing something or is this just a limitation of the current version I am using 8.4.2?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ESXI hosts randomly disconnects from VCenter

I have a bit of an issue which I am really hoping someone has an idea what it be. We Have Windows VCenter on 6.0 and 5 ESXI Hosts on 6.0. These have been ticking along with no issues and all of a sudden hosts start to disconnect and then auto reconnects.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Fail Of The Week: Magnetic Levitation

We are big fans of the little desktop magnetic levitation setups that float a small object on a magnet. As [3D Printed Life] points out, they look like magic. He was surprised that the commercial units use analog electronics. He decided to build a digital version but didn’t know what he was getting into. He details his journey in the video you can see below.
SCIENCE
vmware.com

Run Fusion 10 VMs with Fusion 12

I am currently using Fusion 10 and about to update to Big Sur, so I will need to upgrade to Fusion 12. Can I run/upgrade my Fusion 10 VMs in Fusion 12? I would prefer not to rebuild them. Thanks in advance. 0 Kudos. 4 Replies. Hi,. Yes you can...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Apple Para-virtualized GPU not supported on Fusion 12.2

Today I upgraded to Fusion 12.2 and when trying to run my Mac (Big Sur and Monterey beta 10) VMs found that the recent GPU based on metal is not supported in this upgrade?. Did Fusion integrate the native paravirtualized GPU so I don't have to modify the vmx anymore?
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy